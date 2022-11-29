A Perfect Match: Jada and Terri Fowlkes, And Golf Too | LPGA

Golf has given Jada unique opportunities, and both Terri and Jada hope there are many more possibilities to come. Since 2021, Jada has been invited to the Cognizant Founder’s Cup Pro-Am event where she has played with LPGA Tour stars like Lizette Salas. An aspiring journalist, Jada also spent some time with Morgan Pressel in the Golf Channel broadcast booth.

Last year, Jada met Renee Powell – the second African American woman to play on the LPGA Tour and a 2017 PGA of America Hall of Fame inductee – while visiting the Powell family golf course, Clearview Golf Club in Ohio.

“(Renee Powell) inspired me as a young African American golfer,” Jada said. “Her father building his own course is very inspiring, to see that anyone can do anything.”

Terri hopes that golf will pave the way for Jada to go to college. Terri has faced plenty of challenges as a single parent – ​​from facing stiff competition from other couples interested in adopting Jada, to juggling her work schedule and Jada’s golf schedule – and sending Jada to college is the next on the list.

Jada has also hurdled many obstacles to build confidence in herself. She was often bullied for being adopted and struggled to understand her identity.

“Growing up a lot of people would say ‘that’s not your real mom,’ and that would hurt me,” Jada said. “Seeing my mom now and how much she supports me, even though she didn’t give birth to me, like she is my mom no matter what.”

With Terri’s support, Jada has grown into an amazingly accomplished young woman who continues to impress. Jada has excelled far beyond her achievements as a leader within the Girls Golf program.

Last year, Jada was a freshman at Columbia High School in Essex County, which didn’t have a golf team. So, with confidence and wit beyond her years, Jada helped found a golf club. Although it was only her and six other boys playing golf every so often, Jada made the most of it