‘A Pattern of Moments’ exhibit opens at Lyndon House Arts Center | Arts & Culture

It is Nov. 8, the Lyndon House Arts Center Unveiled a new exhibit for its attendees to admire. The exhibit, titled “A Pattern of Moments,” consists of many different formats and mediums of art delving into the ideas of repetition, unraveling and dichotomy.

The three artists chosen for this series, Kate Burke, Rebecca Kreisler and Sylvia Schaefer, all focus on similar patterns of femininity and color. The distinct modes of expression that these three women depict are extraordinarily seen in thread, folded paper and quilted fabric of their art.

Kate Burke, a multimedia artist and sculptor with a degree in fabric design from the University of Georgia, had several pieces on display. Her work included a 6-foot-wide piece titled “There You Are” and an artistic study of the desensitization that much of modern culture experiences through technology with pieces such as “You Loved.”

There were also various quilted pieces by Sylvia Schaefer hanging in the gallery as well. According to Schaefer, her Ph.D. in marine science from UGA influences her work in quilting. Schaefer’s compositions persisted in their use of color alongside negative space to tell a story, as seen in “The Disintegration of the Persistence of Artichokes.”

Through different renditions of folded paper, Rebecca Kreisler presented contrasting yet complimenting artworks. Kreisler has a degree in Printmaking and book arts from UGA and a Master’s degree in Printmaking from Louisiana State University.

Kreisler says her patterns are created from a very mathematical standpoint, “…the way that shapes fit together and the way that different geometric shapes are related to each other.”

Placed together in the exhibition room, the unique designs by each of the artists show that they share experiences in womanhood and are kindred in their artistic work ethic. Each piece features their personal interpretations of the concepts of patterns and moments.

The exhibition is open and free to the public at the Lyndon House Arts Center from Nov. 8 through Mar. 4, 2023.