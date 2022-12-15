A PARTY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS Celebrating 45 Years Of JPAS Productions

Jefferson Performing Arts Society will host a “Party for the Performing Arts” featuring longtime JPAS performers and other special guests, at Jefferson Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm Guests will dine onstage inside the JPAC theater; seating is limited to 250 people due to this unique and rare experience.

VIP guests who purchase Patron Party tickets will experience a “Speakeasy Jazz Lounge” in the JPAS lobby bar prior to dinner featuring jazz singer Anais St. John. Pigéon Catering is the event caterer and specialty Desserts will be provided by Haydel’s Bakery.

All patrons will dine onstage and will be treated to the sounds of The Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra as the opening and closing music for the dinner. The dinner entertainment lineup includes JPAS performers Richard Arnold, Kyle Aucoin, Leslie Castay, Kiane D. Davis, and Elizabeth Ulloa Lowry presenting songs from Sound of Music, Carousel, Shrek the Musical, Hello Dolly, and other Broadway shows before presenting the JPAC Legacy Award to beloved longtime actress, vocal and dialect coach, theater teacher and director Janet Shea. There will be a brief live auction during dinner spotlighting VIP theater experiences and youth scholarships, and a silent auction throughout the evening will feature local artwork, dining, behind the scenes experiences, and more.

After dinner, guests will return to the lobby for desserts, drinks, and a disco dance party, in honor of the year JPAS was founded by Dennis Assaf (1978, the year Saturday Night Fever won Album of the Year). The event is designed to showcase all of the party and event possibilities at Jefferson Performing Arts Center, which is available for venue rental and is now being accessed and activated more than ever under JPAS management.

Tickets start at $150 and sponsorship packages are available. Visit www.jpas.org for more information or call (504)-885-2000 ext. 212. Donations of auction items will be received through January 5, 2023.