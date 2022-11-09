A Pac-12 men’s basketball preview with TrojansWire’s Matt Zemek

With football winding down, but still many Meaningful games still on the Docket in the Pac-12, we decided to take a little time out to talk basketball with TrojansWire’s editor Matt Zemek.

We went through a number of matters concerning the 2022-23 men’s basketball season where the Ducks were selected to finish third and USC fourth. Oregon is looking for a rebound season and USC wants to continue its success on the hardwood.

This was a “lightning round” Q and A where Matt provides one to two-word responses and we have our thoughts on each answer.

Note: This was conducted before the Trojans fell 74-61 to Florida Gulf Coast and Oregon’s 80-45 win over Florida A&M on Opening Night of the season.

Biggest uncertainty for Oregon basketball this season with be…

Matt Zemek: Floor leader or the lack of one.

We’re off to an interesting start. One would assume Super Senior Will Richardson will be the floor leader as perhaps the most experienced point guard in the conference. If he’s not, the Ducks are in serious trouble.

Oregon’s biggest strength

MZ: Athleticism

We said guard play will be Oregon’s biggest strength with Richardson and Colorado transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy. Tyrone Williams also looked really good in the season opener. But Matt is right. The pure athleticism on this team is off the charts.

Are Oregon fans concerned about Dana Altman and should they be?

MZ: I don’t feel they are, but they should be slightly.

Yes, Oregon missed the tournament last year. But every program has off years and last year was an off year. But Altman continues to recruit at a very high level and it looks like this team will compete for a Pac-12 title or at least a low seed in the NCAA tournament. If the Ducks fail to make March Madness yet again, we can be concerned a little. Until then, all is well inside Matthew Knight Arena.

Which player on last season’s roster disrupted Chemistry the most?

MZ: De’Vion Harmon

We agree. Barthelemy is going to be a huge upgrade.

Which player needs to be good on this season’s roster in order for Oregon to mesh properly?

MZ: Quincy Guerrier

We said Will Richardson here. He wasn’t quite himself last season. If he can return to form and play like we’re used to seeing, everything else should fall into place.

Which player are you most worried about? As a USC fan/blogger: Will Richardson — he could Crush us

MZ: As a USC fan/blogger: Will Richardson — he could Crush us.

We also said Richardson. He and the Ducks need a rebound season. But we see where Matt is coming from. Richardson seems to play his best against the Trojans for some reason.

Which player can Oregon/Altman least afford to lose?

MZ: N’Faly Dante

Agreed. Dante is a difference-maker in the paint. He’s also 100 percent healthy and he showed it in the season opener with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Oregon also doesn’t have a replacement for him.

Which player has the highest ceiling on this team?

MZ: Keeshawn Barthelemy

Our answer was Nate Bittle. A player develops the most in between their freshman and sophomore season and it looks like Bittle is no different. The 5-star Recruit out of Southern Oregon is about to come into his own.

Who wins the Pac-12 and the percentage of teams doing so

MZ: UCLA 40%, Arizona 35%, Oregon 25%, USC 0%

This answer looks even more correct after the Trojans fell to Andy Enfield’s old team Florida Gulf Coast. Our percentages go: UCLA 40%, Oregon 30%, Arizona 15% and USC 15%. Despite the loss, the Trojans have the talent to win a conference title. Early November losses do happen. Just not often.

