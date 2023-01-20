A Number Of NBA Stars Plan To Sit Out In Cavs-Warriors Matchup

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will meet up for the final time in the regular season on Friday night. The last time these two teams met was back in November when the Warriors came away with a commanding win.

However, Friday night will be a different story. In fact, it’ll be a much different team than the Cavs faced a couple of months ago.

Golden State is reported not planning is playing Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wigginsor Draymond Green it’s Friday. Or in other words, a majority of their starting lineup.

In their defense, I do understand they are coming into the second night of a back-to-back. They were in Boston last night in which they lost in overtime.

At the same time, it does feel a little cheap that all of their stars will be sitting out the same game. There will certainly be fans in the stands that bought a ticket just to see Curry or Klay play and they’ll get to watch them sit on the bench.

Those fans deserve to feel frustrated.

It also comes across as disrespectful to the Cavs to rest a majority of your team and take a night off. They’re choosing not to play the Cavs on Friday. You would think an NBA organization would have a little more respect for their opponent.

Let’s hope the Cavs use this as a little extra motivation and put on a show for the fans who are there while coming away with a home win.

