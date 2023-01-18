A night out for families

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Maddox Budder (center) smiles for the camera while he poses with friends (left side), Jessica Thurman, Mason Thurman, Travis Thurman, and family (right side) Trent Budder, Elizabeth Budder, Eloise Budder and Kenzie Thurman pose for a photo at Family Game Night is Friday, Jan. 13, at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Maddox Budder (center) smiles for the camera while he poses with friends (left side), Jessica Thurman, Mason Thurman, Travis Thurman, and family (right side) Trent Budder, Elizabeth Budder, Eloise Budder and Kenzie Thurman pose for a photo at Family Game Night is Friday, Jan. 13, at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Maddox Budder (center) smiles for the camera while he poses with friends (left side), Jessica Thurman, Mason Thurman, Travis Thurman, and family (right side) Trent Budder, Elizabeth Budder, Eloise Budder and Kenzie Thurman pose for a photo at Family Game Night is Friday, Jan. 13, at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney demonstrates the buzzers for Family Game Night’s version of “Jeopardy.” In this version of the popular game show contestants were divided into teams and one spokesperson would have to Squeeze a rubber pig as the buzzer.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney demonstrates the buzzers for Family Game Night’s version of “Jeopardy.” In this version of the popular game show contestants were divided into teams and one spokesperson would have to Squeeze a rubber pig as the buzzer.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney demonstrates the buzzers for Family Game Night’s version of “Jeopardy.” In this version of the popular game show contestants were divided into teams and one spokesperson would have to Squeeze a rubber pig as the buzzer.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

During Family Game Night, members of the Parks and Recreation department offered attendees to play a version of “Jeopardy.” According to Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney, answers did not have to be in the form of a question and categories ranged from Siloam Springs history to Art History and Literature.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

During Family Game Night, members of the Parks and Recreation department offered attendees to play a version of “Jeopardy.” According to Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney, answers did not have to be in the form of a question and categories ranged from Siloam Springs history to Art History and Literature.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

During Family Game Night, members of the Parks and Recreation department offered attendees to play a version of “Jeopardy.” According to Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney, answers did not have to be in the form of a question and categories ranged from Siloam Springs history to Art History and Literature.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Allison Bellomy (left) plays Heads Up with Raymond Wadsworth, Megan Bellomy and Kane Bellomy during Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Allison Bellomy (left) plays Heads Up with Raymond Wadsworth, Megan Bellomy and Kane Bellomy during Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Allison Bellomy (left), plays Heads Up with Raymond Wadsworth Megan Bellomy and Kane Bellomy during Family Game Night on Friday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney demonstrates the “buzzers for Family Game Night’s version of “Jeopardy.” In this version of the popular game show contestants were divided into teams and one spokesperson would have to Squeeze a rubber pig as the buzzer.









Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader During Family Game Night, members of the Parks and Recreation department offered attendees to play a version of “Jeopardy.” According to Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney, answers did not have to be in the form of a question and categories ranged from Siloam Springs history to Art History and Literature.





