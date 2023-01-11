A new tight ends Coach option became available on Tuesday

Tennessee Vols head Coach Josh Heupel promoted quarterbacks Coach Joey Halzle to Offensive Coordinator last week to replace Alex Golesh, who recently became the new head Coach at USF.

The Vols still need to hire a tight ends coach, the position that Golesh coached, after Halzle’s promotion.

There haven’t been many Rumors Flying around about who Heupel might hire as Tennessee’s tight ends coach.

In fact, it feels like he’s just now really getting started on his search.

I recently detailed five options to join the Vols’ staff that I think could make sense. You can check that list out here.

Los Angeles Rams head Coach Sean McVay is reportedly considering stepping away from coaching in 2023. As a result, he’s told his staff that they’re free to look for other opportunities.

#Rams Coach Sean McVay, whose future is in limbo, has allowed his coaching staff to search for other jobs without resistance, per sources. McVay said in a staff meeting that he doesn’t know what he will do next year and won’t block those who want to explore opportunities — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 10, 2023

Rams tight ends Coach Thomas Brown is a name that should be high on Heupel’s list.

Brown played college football at Georgia and he’s coached at his alma mater, Miami, and South Carolina, so he has plenty of recruiting connections in the south.

The Tucker, GA native also coached at Chattanooga for a season and he coached at Wisconsin. Brown joined the Rams’ staff in 2020 as their running backs coach. Tennessee could use a strong recruiter and Brown would certainly be one.

Landing Brown, though, won’t be easy. It would almost certainly require a hefty salary and a co-offensive Coordinator title.

But it would be worth it. Brown is a smart guy, a hard worker, and he has aspirations to be a head coach. If he spends a year or two at Tennessee under Heupel, he could likely land an Offensive Coordinator job in the NFL or a head coaching job in college. It’s a long shot, but I think Heupel should at least give Brown a call to gauge his interest.

