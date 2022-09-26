A new spin on public art: Avon considers creating works using recycled wind turbines

AVON, Ohio — The city is considering a new spin on public art.

On Sept. 19, Ryan Funk, managing director of Canvus LLC, and Eric Clay, the company’s business development director, visited City Council to share how they have recycled wind turbines to create functional art — what they call “reimagined turbine blades.”

They tout their creations as “sustainable, authentic and engaging street furniture.”

The description is quite accurate, as shown by the striking products on the company’s website, https://www.gocanvus.com. Each piece has a name of its own.

Canvus is located at 18500 Lake Road in Rocky River, with a production studio in Avon. Funk said the business is 6 years old and that “Canvus products are hand-crafted by skilled artisans, utilizing the unique shape, character and durability of fiberglass wind turbine blades.”

Wind turbines are about 300 feet high and about 150 to 180 feet in length, the team said, “and we cut them into three to four sections to make them into products.”

The blades will not degrade even after sanding and painting. The company guarantees its work and uses only solid, steamed lumber with no chemical treatments in the wooden sections of their creations.

City Council members seemed interested in the possibilities. One question was about colors. Funk and Clay said they are offering gray and beige for now.

“We will be finalizing product specs and designs in October,” said Clay, “taking the orders in December and shipping products in January 2023.”

Both Funk and Clay presented an upbeat picture of what they do and expressed what seemed to be a genuine interest in Avon, reflecting their Conviction that the city — with its large expanses of land — would benefit greatly from their work, which they can place in city Parks and school campuses or use for barriers Wherever needed.

This would supply “another 20 to 25 years of life” for the wind turbine blades,” Gray said.

Read more from the Sun Sentinel.