A new No. 1 and Bronny James

Last August, we highlighted the meteoric rise of center Xavier Booker, who went from being on the cusp of the 2023 ESPN 100 to a five-star men’s college basketball Recruit ranked inside the top five overall.

Not every Recruit makes that significant of a jump, however it showcases how much talent is needed to achieve five-star status. To climb the rankings, prospects must hone their skills, develop their games, produce and make even the slightest adjustments to their games to improve.

Players build their résumés with a combination of performance, production, potential and projection. Beneath the surface, there are many pieces of the evaluation puzzle, like effort, willingness to be a committed defender, game instincts, body language and coachability.

There were many high school seniors, Juniors ranked in the 2024 ESPN 60 and sophomores in the 2025 ESPN 25, who rose, such as five-star Texas commit Ron Holland, UCLA signee Sebastian Mack and Butler commit Finley Bizjack.

But one thing stands out in the latest rankings update: We have a new Recruit ranked No. 1 overall. It is already a high bar to rank among the other five-stars in the cycle, but to move up — even from No. 2 to No. 1 in this case — requires significant improvements.

We highlight 10 recruits who took their games to new levels over the past few months, starting with the new top prospect, Justin Edwards, continuing with Bronny James and ending with some key names in the 2024 and 2025 classes.

New 2023 ESPN 100 ranking: 1 | Previously: 2

HT: 6-7 | WT: 190 | Signed with: Kentucky

Edwards had been knocking on the door of the top spot after a very strong summer and Peach Jam showing, which pushed him from outside the top 10 to No. 2 overalls. Once he made his commitment to Kentucky, he started to play with a freer spirit.

His consistency as a senior has been a big part at Imhotep Charter’s (Philadelphia) No. 11 national ranking. The versatile Edwards has been extremely productive and effective at impacting games both as a scorer and off the ball. In a nationally televised game against Cardinal Hayes (NY), he finished with an efficient 26 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals.

What’s more, Edwards isn’t done growing as a player. He can be more consistent from 3-point range and add more muscle on his 6-foot-7 frame. But he should be a heavy contributor at Kentucky, and once he fully develops, he’ll be a sought-after NBA draft prospect. “I believe we could put him into a game for a few minutes,” one NBA Scout told ESPN.

Get your favorite live sports, stories and Originals with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Upgrade to a Disney Bundle plan and start streaming something for everyone today!

New 2023 ESPN 100 ranking: 3 | Previously: 6

HT: 6-4 | WT: 205 | Signed with: USC

After a knee injury sidelined Collier for months, Collier returned with a notable performance at Elite 24 in August and has not stopped producing. He has a strong frame, plays on balance and can dictate the pace of his team. He can be a high-level playmaker with his passing vision, accuracy and pure will. Whether he is in the open floor or in a tight space, Collier can play ahead of the action. His jumper shows promise, but his penetration in the paint, change-of-speed and change-of-direction skills all make him hard to guard.

New 2023 ESPN 100 ranking: 6 | Previously: 14

HT: 6-8 | WT: 175 | Signed with: Colorado

Williams achieved five-star status after a strong summer and has come on even further over the past few months to move into the top 10. Williams possesses a nice blend of length, wingspan and quick-twitch fibers to be an active defender who already deflects his share of passes. He’s fluid and skilled with the ball, displaying strong instincts to turn defense into offense. Williams has one of the highest upsides at the top of his class.

New 2023 ESPN 100 ranking: 13 | Previously: 23

HT: 6-6 | WT: 190 | Signed with: UConn

Castle is a big guard who is excellent going coast to coast as a playmaker or a play finisher. He possesses both body control and bounce to finalize a shot. His 6-6, 190-pound frame, strength and aggressive mindset make him difficult to keep out of the lane. With a quick first step and low center of gravity, Castle can go where he wants with his dribble. He is a capable 3-point shooter who is a decisive downhill driver and facilitator. Castle’s durable frame and long arms make him a multi-positional switch defender as well.

New 2023 ESPN 100 ranking: 28 | Previously: 34

HT: 6-3 | WT: 180 | Signed with: Uncommitted

Yes, he is the son of four-time NBA Champion LeBron, but Bronny has carved his own name in the game. He continues to make incremental improvement, from his basketball instincts to his court vision. He has an explosive vertical bounce, and his straight-line speed has burst to finish plays and defend.

In fact, he shows interest and alertness as a defender who earns his fair share of steals with anticipation and solid position. He’s fundamentally sound and plays with strong body control and footwork in his stance. Offensively, he makes timely shots with increased range and smart shot quality. He takes calculated risks and makes trustworthy decisions as a passer. James is also starting to use his voice to lead.

Point guard Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, cemented himself as a top-30 recruit. Daniel Fritz

New 2023 ESPN 100 ranking: 33 | Previously: unranked

HT: 6-3 | WT: 185 | Signed with: Baylor

Little recently arrived from Finland and is getting accumulated to the game here in the US He is highly competitive and strong, and can score via open 3-pointers, strong drives or with his middle game. He’s quick to distribute the ball and make the right play to help his team win. His defensive intensity to stay in front of the dribble, challenge at the rim and take a charge is visible. Little is emerging as a positive voice with his teammates.

New 2023 ESPN 100 ranking: 53 | Previously: unranked

HT: 6-8 | WT: 210 | Signed with: Alabama

When the 2023 ESPN 25 debuted in June 2020, Walters was ranked No. 18 overall based on his shooting, ball skills, size and rebounding potential, however his growth stagnated at times due to a lack of playing time and, in turn, falling out of the rankings the following year. Nevertheless, he never complained about his situation, worked on his shooting and rebounding and is now averaging 23 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game with The Villages Charter High School (Florida).

New 2024 ESPN 60 rankings: 2 | Previously: 19

HT: 6-4 | WT: 180 | Signed with: Uncommitted

Harper is the son of former five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper and the younger brother of the Toronto Raptors’ Ron Harper Jr. Dylan has excellent positional size, vision and instincts to read the floor and make the right play. He has demonstrated a knack for elevating his teammates. But Harper’s biggest strength is his versatility; he can shoot, pass and defend, and he is starting to become one of the most complete players in his class.

New 2024 ESPN 60 rankings: 52 | Previously: unranked

HT: 6-5 | WT: 185 | Signed with: Uncommitted

Edgecombe started as a strong defender and has emerged as a big-time threat on both ends of the court in the NIBC. They sit inside the top five in both points and steals. He is scoring with confidence and under control while within the framework of the offense. He has a beautiful blend of long-range shooting, dribble pull-ups and transition finishes. Edgecombe’s game contains a burst of speed, high-level bounce and poise.

New 2025 ESPN 25 ranking: 25 | Previously: unranked

HT: 6-0 | WT: 155 | Signed with: Uncommitted

Brown’s skill and feel for the game are much advanced for his age and grade. He is confident when handling the ball against pressure, shooting in open spots and passing to teammates. His shooting has a chance to be special because his mechanics and touch are in order. His range is deep, his shot release is organized and he has a good floater. Brown’s ability to read the floor and make the correct play is impressive. Although he needs to add strength, he makes up for it with pace and cleverness.