A new Las Vegas Raiders era in 2023?

The 2022 NFL regular season is now over, and with that comes speculation for what every non-playoff team will do to improve for 2023.

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely be at the top of those conversations, mainly to see where quarterback Derek Carr could end up after being benched for the final two games.

Carr, though, could just be the first of multiple high-profile Raiders players that could find themselves in different homes in the offseason.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button