A new Las Vegas Raiders era in 2023?

The 2022 NFL regular season is now over, and with that comes speculation for what every non-playoff team will do to improve for 2023.

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely be at the top of those conversations, mainly to see where quarterback Derek Carr could end up after being benched for the final two games.

Carr, though, could just be the first of multiple high-profile Raiders players that could find themselves in different homes in the offseason.

Running back Josh Jacobs will be one to watch as well with his upcoming status as a free agent.

The Raiders franchising him is certainly an option, but running backs don’t get big money today, and the Raiders have other holes they need to fill on their roster.

Wide receiver Davante Adams has said he wants to remain a Raider, but what if the silver and black aren’t able to find a replacement at QB who is at least comparable to Carr?

Will he then eventually want to be traded to a team that has a better situation at QB as opposed to whatever the Raiders would offer?

This isn’t even going over needing an infusion of talent along the offensive line and all over the defense.

So much of what the Raiders do will depend on what they do at QB, and depending on that outcome, Raiders fans could be in for a team that might look closer to Rebuilding than contending.

