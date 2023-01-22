Steve Braunias is the literary editor of Newsroom’s books section ReadingRoom, is a noted Writer at the NZ Herald, and the author of 10 books. They won the best arts and culture Reporter of the year award at the 2022 Voyager Media Awards.

The best writing in the world right now

The extraordinary despatches sent these past few weeks by author Hanif Kureishi from his hospital bed in Rome are like some kind of new literature, reading like a series of calls to 111, or a man in a hurry to record his famous last words – he had a fall on January 6, woke up in a pool of blood, has had spinal surgery and cannot move his arms or legs, and is dictating his thoughts and Memories to his son Carlo, who publishes them on the Twitter machine: “How Easy it is to Nearly Die,” ran a tweet on January 15, with 1.2 million impressions.

It’s like nothing else being published. It’s like a perfect freedom to say whatever the hell he wants about anyone or anything, because what’s the worst that can happen to someone who has already experienced the worst that can happen? In our age of memoir, of personal stories, of Knausgård and Grimshaw, Kureishi’s amazing Confessions are looked forward to as a saga in progress.

Horror as literary entertainment. Yeah, kind of, but there is a bit more at stake than just a good read. This is someone’s life. This is someone’s agony. And in that sense it’s not really a new kind of literature. Deathbed or sickbed writing is its own well-formed genre.

“Writing is what I do and now cancer is what I do, too,” wrote Jenny Diski, in the first of a series of cancer Diaries published as a series of her death foretold in the London Review of Books in 2014. “A fucking cancer diary? Another fucking cancer diary. I think back to cancer Diaries I have read, just because they’re there. You don’t seek cancer Diaries out, they come at you as you turn the pages of Magazines and Newspapers or thumb through Twitter and blogs. How many have I read? I can’t remember, but they’ve spanned decades….”

She died in April 2016. Her cancer memoir In Gratitude was published the previous week. The same thing happened to New Zealand writer Peter Wells.

I have been thinking about Peter since reading Kureishi’s tweets. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017. Like Kureishi, he was taken to hospital; like Kureishi, he took to social media, writing about his experience on Facebook, composing his thoughts and memories in the dark, on his iPhone. They were incredible pieces of writing and he later published them in his cancer memoir Hello Darkness. I went to the launch at Unity Books on a Monday, February 11. He was the best dressed man in the room and made a beautiful speech. He died on February 18.

“Naked autobiography,” he called Hello Darkness, in the book’s foreword. “I was overcome with an almost awful sense of urgency…I was in a fundamentally changed landscape and one I needed to describe. Perhaps the morphine disinhibited me. But I began to do posts on FB which were, for better or worse, broadcasts from this strange new landscape…If one part of my brain told me FB was an inherently corrupt and even corrupting medium, another part of my brain told me it provided a format that allowed me to speak my truth.”

Kureishi has chosen the fully corrupted medium of Elon Musk’s weird acquisition. Wells writes in his foreword that a great part of the pleasure of writing on Facebook was the engagement with readers. Kureshi, Jabnuary 21: “I am finding a way to cope with the Horror of my recent accident…. I would be very keen to hear from other Readers who have thoughts on this matter. Please get in touch. I will try to read everything that is sent to me.”

Do please head to @Hanifkureishi at once.