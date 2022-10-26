A new expert projection for Michigan Basketball in the 2023 class

Michigan basketball recently hosted George Washington III for a recent visit and the former Ohio State commit is set to decide on Nov. 1.

Juwan Howard and the Michigan basketball program is fresh off its first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class and before long, the Wolverines could have another.

While it might not be five-star point guard Isaiah Collier, Michigan basketball feels like it’s about to start trending with expert Picks for George Washington III.

Washington is out of Louisville, Kentucky, and was committed to the Buckeyes before re-opening his recruitment. Michigan has started to take on a stronger interest of late and it seems to coincide with the fact that Collier feels like a USC lean. This included a fall visit to Ann Arbor.

The 93rd overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the On3 Consensus rankings is a 6-foot-2, 165-point combo guard which is a smart take for the Wolverines who need backcourt help.

One expert pick already for Michigan basketball

Josh Henschke who is the Publisher of the Maize and Blue Review — the Rivals site — was a Michigan basketball recruiting Insider over at 247 sports for a long time. He was pretty accurate with his predictions so the fact that he placed a Futurecast pick for Washington to wind up at Michigan on Tuesday was key.

There haven’t been any that have followed but the reason behind it is likely the upcoming decision now for Washington who announced on Tuesday night that he would announce his decision next week on Nov. 1.

Michigan was among his recent visits. Wake Forest was the other and Dayton is among the other contenders. The Deamon Deacons have a 48-percent chance according to the On3 Prediction machine. Yet, I see that changing very soon as the Wolverines feel like the favorite.

Michigan started to prioritize Washington III and with his ability to play multiple guard spots, it makes a lot of sense for the Wolverines who seem poised to land yet another top-100 Recruit in the past couple of weeks.