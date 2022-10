New Caney begins a new era of girls basketball this season with a jump up to the Class 6A level and with a new head coach.

Although Mark Rickett is familiar around the Eagles basketball program, it will be his first time as a head coach at the varsity level.

Rickett moves up after being an Assistant for former head Coach Dani Frogatt, who departed over the summer after two seasons leading New Caney for the same position at Rockdale High School.

Rickett has been with New Caney ISD for five years, three of which at New Caney High School.

“It’s been fun,” Rickett said of becoming the head coach. “Most of these girls I’ve had for four or five years already because I had them in middle school. I’ve just been coming up with them. It’s been really neat.”

Rickett admires how hard this group is working towards the new season.

“I like the work ethic of the girls,” they said. “They’re really good girls, they work really hard. They are fun to be around and easy to coach.”

The Eagles went 13-18 last year and their 7-7 record in district play was just one game out of the Playoffs as they finished fifth behind Rival Porter.

New Caney carried momentum into this season by winning its final three games.

“It was a good way to end the year and I think the girls realized what they are really capable of doing,” Rickett said. “We were young last year. We only had two Seniors on the season.”

New Caney isn’t too far removed from a trip to the area Playoffs in 2020 under the late Tricia Mize, who passed away from cancer two months after the season ended. The Eagles also made the Playoffs in 2021, but fell in the first round.

“They were a little disappointed at the end of the year,” Rickett said of the 2021-22 team. “They’ve come back with a little bit of hunger. They realized some of their shortcomings last year and they worked hard to fix those things. They really have.”

Leading the way are a pair of first team All-District selections in Tori Perales, a senior guard/forward, and Zoe Jenkins, a senior forward.

“Tori brings scoring and playmaking ability,” Rickett said. “Zoe brings length and inside play for us. She’s really athletic, too, and should be a force on defense.”

Junior Elizabeth Brown was a second team All-District selection.

Also returning are Seniors Kaylynn Arndt, Jada Kehl and Kiersten Monjaras.

Rickett mentioned three freshmen are also in the mix on varsity.

“We’ll start scrimmages on (Oct. 29) and we’ll see where everyone falls out,” he said. “Everyone has to find their role and I think that will be the biggest challenge for this team – and I think any team. Can everybody figure out what their role is on the team and put the best five out on the court to play together.”

In moving up to 6A, New Caney will face Grand Oaks, Conroe, Oak Ridge, The Woodlands, College Park, Caney Creek, Willis and Cleveland.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Rickett said. “And I think we came from a really good district last year. I think the district we were in last year will prepare us for this year. There are about 2-3 teams in this district who are really good and really tough. A couple had deep runs in the Playoffs last year and they return some players. But I think our district prepared us last year and we are excited for the challenge.”

The Eagles host Klein Cain Nov. 4 to start the season. District play begins Nov. 29 at Willis.

New Caney also has tournaments scheduled at Conroe, Splendora and Barbers Hill.