A New Era for CMU’s Institute for Contemporary Art – News

A Carnegie Mellon trustee since 2004, Simonds is also a member of the College of Fine Arts Dean’s Council. In addition, she serves on the boards of the Carnegie Museum of Art, City of Asylum and Pittsburgh Chamber Music Society; is a life trustee of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh; and is an emerita member of the Andy Warhol Museum board.

Simonds’ past philanthropy at CMU includes support for numerous College of Fine Arts initiatives, including student fellowships, extracurricular experiences, and the Integrative Design, Arts, and Technology (IDeATe) network. Among numerous other contributions, the Henry L. Hillman Foundation endowed the Henry L. Hillman President’s Chair, and has provided generous support for CMU’s Metro21 and Traffic21 Institutes as well as the lead grant for the Hillman Center for Future Generation Technologies in the Gates-Hillman Complex.

“What is truly transformational is that this gift provides for a major Evolution of the ICA, building on its impact and successes and pivoting it, both physically and philosophically, outward toward the great city of Pittsburgh,” said Charlie White, head of the CMU School of Art. “With this transition, the ICA will neighbor and complement a historically significant institution that has been doing this critical work for more than a century, allowing us to position the arts alongside the sciences to enrich a gateway at one of the most important Civic and cultural intersections in our city.”

In addition to the synergies created by the move, the ICA will grow to 25,000 square feet, allowing it to attract significantly more visitors, which currently exceed 10,000 annually. The university expects that the additional space and resources will enable the ICA to expand its programming at the ICA, specifically by hosting more exhibitions, lectures, screenings and live performances.

“For more than two decades, the ICA has evolved to meet the rapidly changing landscape of contemporary art,” said Elizabeth Chodos, director of the ICA. “This new chapter will strengthen the ICA’s connection to our community, cultural institutions in Pittsburgh and contemporary art discourse at large. We are excited by this opportunity to reimagine the role cultural institutions can play in advancing culture and building a better world.”