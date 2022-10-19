FRO STAFF REPORTS



CONCORD – The City of Concord and ClearWater Arts Center & Studios will soon open the doors to a new fully-equipped community ceramics center.

The new ClearWater Ceramics Center will feature a retail space, Studios for local artists, a large, open Classroom space for Pottery wheels and work tables, as well as a glazing room, mixing room, and kiln room. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony and preview the new facility. At the event there will be opportunities to share opinions and ideas for future ceramics classes and programs.

What: ClearWater Ceramics Center Preview & Ribbing Cutting Ceremony

When: Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m

Where: 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord.

Parking is available in the lots on Crowell Drive across the street from ClearWater Studios.

A new Community Ceramics Center is opening soon at ClearWater Arts Center

As a community ceramics center, the new facility includes a centrally located open work space to accommodate classes and allow artists and residents to access equipment. At the event, the city will have community input surveys available for guests to complete and share their requests and vision for future ceramics classes and programs. The survey will also be available online after the event.

ClearWater is committed to becoming a premier arts and creative activity center and resource for all of Concord and the region, while maintaining affordable workspace for local artists. In addition to future ceramics classes, ClearWater Arts Center is currently open to tours, event rentals, and guest artist-instructed classes. For more information, visit ClearWaterArtists.com or call Sarah Gay, ClearWater Coordinator, at 704-920-6600.