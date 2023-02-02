A new Comedy venue • St Pete Catalyst

So standup Comedy is becoming a regular thing at the Coastal Creative event space (Coastal Creative is a video production company, and the big soundstage/space at 2201 1St Avenue S. is transformed into a comedy-and-other-stuff club by night).

This weekend’s schedule brings Troy Bond to the stage Friday and Saturday (7 pm both days); Chicago’s Connor King – once an America’s Got Talent contestant – performs at 8 pm Saturday. Looking ahead, the Comedy Competition and Art Show is on the books for Feb. 11; February 17 and 18 brings Jeremiah Watkins, reputedly Judd Apatow’s favorite comic; March 3 the event space welcomes the hosts of the podcast Two Dykes and a Mic. Tickets and info here.

Abbey Road is perhaps the Beatles’ most symphonic album, notwithstanding the monumentally loud and crunchy “I Want You (She’s So Heavy),” and The Florida Orchestra is Performing every song, in order, with a guest vocalist Saturday at the Mahaffey Theater (2 and 8 pm) Tickets for the concert, which includes an extra set of Fab Beatle hits, can be found here.

More concerts

Tonight: Folk music’s Tom Rush at the Capitol Theater (read our interview here).

Tonight and Friday at Ruth Eckerd Hall: Blue Man Group. Tickets.

Tonight at Palladium Side Door: Jazz with Ona Kirei and Diego Figueroa. Tickets.

Friday: Songwriter Jimmy Webb with tunes and tales, Central Park Performing Arts Center (read our story here).

Friday: Tough-talking Comedian Nikki Glaserwhose special Good Clean Filth is drawing big numbers on HBO, has shows at 7 and 10 pm at the Tampa Theatre. Tickets.

Friday: Country singer Kathy Mattea at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets.

Saturday: Rock Legend Dave Mason at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets.

Saturday: David Foster and Katharine McPhee at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets.

Saturday at Amalie Arena: Country music’s Carrie Underwood. Tickets.

Sunday (2:30 matinee): The Tampa Bay Symphony at the Palladium Theater with Gershwin in Concert; Afro American Symphony by William Grant Still; Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11. Tickets.

Sunday: R&B Legend Patti LaBelle at the Mahaffey Theater. Tickets.

Theater

Tampa Repertory Theater begins the not-so-new-anymore year with the British drama The Elephant Man by Bernard Pomerance, opening Tonight (Feb. 2) and running though the 19th. Here’s our Wednesday conversation with actor Paul Potenza, who has the titular role.

Fair warning: American Stage’s production of Crimes of the Heart and Jobsite Theater’s Hamlet bring the curtain down with Sunday’s matinees.

The Agitators, now onstage at freeFall Theatre, is a historical drama about abolition advocates Frederick Douglass (L. James) and Susan B. Anthony (Jennifer Christa Palmer). Find tickets here.

New art exhibit

Opening Saturday at the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art, The Stories They Tell: Indigenous Art and the Photography of Edward S. Curtis pairs Curtis’ early 20sth century images of Native American culture with correlative Native art. Art. It’s in three sections: Southwest Pottery and basketry, California basketry and Northwest Coast carving and textiles. Find out more Friday in the Catalyst.

