A New Beginning For Maryland Men’s Basketball

“For us the biggest thing was recognizing who we wanted to represent our program,” Willard said of the two additions. “We got two great kids early (in Young and Batchelor)… Two great kids that were going to not only get the fan base excited but at the same time let all the young high school kids understand that, hey, it’s cool to come to the University of Maryland.”

For Young, who was also at Target Center for Media Day, the chance to play in his hometown for a coaching staff that he formed a strong bond with was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

“It was really just the connection I had with Coach Willard and the staff and being able to be close to home and play in front of the ones I love,” he said of his decision to transfer to Maryland.

Willard is confident that Young is just the first in a long line of DMV products who will come through the XFINITY Center during his tenure.

“I think him being one of our first recruits was really huge,” Willard said. “I think he sent the message to all the local kids that playing at home, it’s an unbelievable experience to play so close to your family. But playing for the state of Maryland, playing for such great tradition and unbelievable coaches, I think that’s something they kinda kicked off and got everyone thinking it’s cool to come back.”

And although the ability to recruit locally and set the Terps up well for the future was a point of emphasis at Media Day, Willard was also sure to highlight the talent and strong culture that this year’s team has.

“These guys, they’ve bought in from Day One,” they said. “They brought a great work ethic, their attitude has been off the charts. I can only name one bad day of practice in the five months I’ve been here.”

A large part of that is a result of the mentality of the Terps’ trio of key transfers: Young, Don Carey (Georgetown) and Jahari Long (Seton Hall).