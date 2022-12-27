A new arts center in Sarasota is a ‘want.’ but not a ‘need’

Sheldon J. Rich

One of my favorite expressions is “You have to separate your wants from your needs.”

It appears to me that many may want a new Sarasota Performing Arts Center, but do we need you? That’s why I and many other residents fear that this proposal is moving along without addressing numerous important concerns. They include:

▶ What would the center actually cost? All we have seen are estimates of $300 to $350 million, but we have seen nothing to justify these numbers

▶ The initial study in 2015 supporting the proposed center was completed before the Sarasota Orchestra decided to abandon the city and build a new facility on Fruitville Road. The orchestra’s new hall will be in direct competition with the proposed Sarasota Performing Arts Center, which will also lose all of the Orchestra’s performances now being held in the Van Wezel.

