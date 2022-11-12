A new application that revolutionizes golf

A new application, which aims to revolutionize the way in which golf is learned and improved, is based in Madrid and Javier Colomo, an Extremaduran who has spent half his life in the capital, as co-founder and head of training.

This is MyGolfClass, a platform with which Amateur level players can shape their swing and rhythm in an affordable way regardless of where they are.

Colomo, who is now 38 years old, has been in the professional field of this sport since he was 20.

He has been Champion of Spain three times and has competed mainly in the Asian Tour, but also in European (now DP World) or Alps tournaments. Recently he decided to put his career as a player on hold and turn to being an instructor with MyGolfClass.

“In 2019 I chose to teach and dedicated myself to teaching full time. I wanted to offer my experience to more people and with an ex-student we came up with the idea of ​​​​doing it online”, he explains how a project was created with three other partners.

In a context of confinement, with people unable to go to their clubs, “things started to work”. They saw the opportunity to “do something big” and jumped into the pool. What sets MyGolfClass apart from other competitors in an “expensive” discipline? “We have made a simple design, so that people can improve their golf from video analysis.

They send us a video of their swing and we make them a training plan that can be accessed more cheaply on the platform. After a while you can consult us again and we will see how it evolves. It’s a process that repeats itself,” he says.

Now everything is done manually, but they are working “to implement artificial intelligence.” This is a market that requires customization, since each player has a hit: “You have to go to the root problem and treat it.

People see things on the internet but don’t know if they benefit or harm them. We can help there,” says Colomo, who came to Madrid as soon as he saw that he could prosper as a professional player. He assures that there will soon be news in the form of “collaborations” with professional golfers, and that the goal is to “reach many more people” a platform that can change the way golf is trained.