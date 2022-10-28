A Nevada Home Built for ‘Golf Nerds’ Asks $12.95 Million

Be the first to know about the biggest and best luxury home sales and listings by signing up for our Mansion Deals email alert.

A Nevada home built for a golf enthusiast is hitting the market for $12.95 million.

The nearly 2-acre Carson City property is located about 10 miles from Lake Tahoe, according to the owner, Jack Wood. With views of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, the home will be the most expensive listed for sale in Carson City, according to Georgia Chase, the director of sales for listing brokerage Chase International.

The house has views of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Brad Scott The primary bedroom. Brad Scott The rounded metal roof was designed to mimic the rise and fall of the mountains. Brad Scott The property is located in a gated community known as Clear Creek Tahoe. Mr. Wood, a retired commercial banker from Texas, and his ex-wife, Sheri Wood, paid just under $625,000 for the land in 2017, and built the four-bedroom house. An avid golfer, Mr. Wood installed a golf simulator on the first level of the home and said he was drawn to Clear Creek Tahoe because of its golf course. “For golf nerds like me, it’s a dream,” he said. “I’ve been very fortunate to play a lot of great golf courses, but in my opinion, it’s the best mountain-course design anywhere.” Mr. Wood declined to say how much he spent building the home. The house spans roughly 6,800 square feet, and has a rounded metal roof intended to mimic the rise and fall of the mountains, according to Ms. Chase. The house sits on just under 2 acres.

Photo:



Brad Scott



Mountain views can be seen through large windows throughout the home, said Mr. Wood. Glass doors on the first level lead to a covered outdoor lounge area overlooking a hot tub and fire pit. Mr. Wood said he usually spends April to November in Nevada and winters in La Quinta, Calif. He said he also owns a home in Texas, and he is selling the Clear Creek Tahoe property because he plans to spend more time in Texas with his family. Homes in Clear Creek Tahoe typically sell for $5 million to $11 million, according to Ms. Chase. Write to Libertina Brandt at [email protected]

Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8