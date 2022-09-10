A mother, daughter golf story 40 years in the making

MADEIRA, Ohio ‒ Forty years ago, Sharon Hollis was a senior at Bay Village High School, a suburb in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sharon played on the boys’ golf team.

“We didn’t have a girls’ team back then,” she said.

That summer, in 1982, Sharon made the trip to Cincinnati to play in the Ohio Women’s Amateur tournament, which was held at Kenwood Country Club.

Sharon Hollis watches her daughter Jillian Hollis on the Kendale Course during the third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G at the Kenwood Country Club in Kenwood on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Sharon said she played in the Ohio State Women's Amateur golf tournament at the Kenwood Country Club in 1982.

This week, Sharon’s back at Kenwood for the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship.

She followed one group for all 18 holes, watching her daughter, Jillian, play the same course that she played 40 years ago.

“I didn’t know that,” Jillian said after her round on Saturday. “It’s pretty special that mom’s played here before.”

Following her daughter, at a course they now have in common, stirred up some old memories.

