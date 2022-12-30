A most impressive list: 2022 VolleyballMag.com HS All-American teams

VolleyballMag.com presents its 2022 High School All-Americans in three teams of 14 standouts each with 55 additional impact performers receiving honorable-mention recognition.

The three teams, consisting of two setters, two defenders, four middles and six Pins per team, were determined after consultation with many of the nation’s premier coaches and prep writers. They were asked to identify those players who, without regard to class year or career achievement, made the biggest impacts on their teams and states in 2022.

I have been choosing high school All-Americans for more than 20 years. The task was “impossible” when I picked 150 annually for PrepVolleyball.com between 2003 and 2019. It was even more agonizing choosing just 42 for VolleyballMag.com this year.

Simply stated, there are just too many talented players out there! That’s a good thing, but it makes choosing who makes the list versus who misses it an arduous, stress-inducing exercise.

The first team consists of nine players who won state titles in 2022. It includes two others, Chloe Chicoine and Harper Murray, who are considered the best individual talents in the nation; two California superstars who carried their teams to elite status in the loaded Golden State; and one Nayeli Gonzalezwho shone on a Cornerstone Christian team in Texas that finished among the top three nationally in every ranking/poll completed.

The second and third teams are similarly loaded, with state championship MVPs and transcendental talents.

Congratulations to those selected, as well as to all of our honorable-mention Picks and the thousands of others who had outstanding campaigns in 2022.

First Team

S: Kennedy Phelan, 5-8 Sr., Fayetteville (Arkansas)

S: Ava Sarafa, 6-0 Sr., Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

OH/RS: Olivia Babcock, 6-5 Sr., Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

OH: Chloe Chicone, 5-9 Sr., McCutcheon (Lafayette, Indiana)

OH: Brooklyn DeLeye, 6-2 Sr., Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kansas)

OH: Harper Murray, 6-2 Sr., Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

OH: Jurnee Robinson, 6-0 Sr., Mauldin (South Carolina)

OH: Torrey Stafford, 6-3 Sr., Marymount (Los Angeles, Calif.)

MB: Brooke Bultema, 6-3 Sr., Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

MB: Nayeli Gonzalez, 6-2 Sr., Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

MB: Jenna Hanes, 6-3 Jr., Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California)

MB: Ellie Schneider, 6-4 Sr., Metairie Park Country Day (Metairie, Louisiana)

Libero: Gigi Navarette, 5-6 Sr., Mother McAuley (Chicago, Illinois)

Libero: Kamden Schrand, 5-8 Sr., Notre Dame (Park Hills, Kentucky)

Second Team

S: Silina Damuni, 5-9 Sr., Timpview (Provo, Utah)

S: Charlie Fuerbringer, 5-11 Jr., Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

OH: Nya Bunton, 6-3 Sr., DuPont Manual (Louisville, Kentucky)

OH: Jordyn Harvey, 6-1 Sr., Bountiful (Utah)

OH: Claire Little, 6-3 Sr. OH, Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, California)

OH: Caroline Jurevicius, 6-2 Sr., Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (Chardon, Ohio)

OH: Cari Spears, 6-3 Soph., Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

OH: Ellie White, 5-11 Jr., Mother McAuley (Chicago, Illinois)

MB: Zoey Burgess, 6-2 Jr., Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)

MB: Sasha Cohen, 6-2 Sr., Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colorado)

MB: Julia Hunt, 6-2 Jr., Holy Cross (Covington, Kentucky)

MB: Hannah Whittingstall, 6-2 Sr., Alamo Heights (San Antonio, Texas)

Libero: Tessa Onaga, 5-2 Sr., Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Libero: Molly Tuozzo, 5-7 Sr., The Woodlands (Texas)

Third Team

S: Stella Swenson, 6-1 Jr., Wayzata (Minnesota)

S: Ella Swindle, 6-3 Sr., Rock Creek (Columbia, Missouri)

RS: Kierstyn Barton, 6-2 Sr. RS, Corona del Sol (Tempe, Arizona)

OH: Julia Blysahov, 6-2 Sr. OH, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California)

OH: Hailey Brockway, 5-11 Sr. OH, Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, Washington)

OH: Kiarrah (“Kiki”) Horne, 6-1 Jr., Millbrook (Raleigh, North Carolina)

OH: Lakin Laurendine, 6-2 Sr., Jackson Academy (Jackson, Mississippi)

OH: Sydney Nolan, 6-3 Sr., Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Kentucky)

MB: Anna Bjork, 6-3 Jr. MB, Oconomowoc (Wisconsin)

MB: Ceci Gooch, 6-3 Sr. MB, Highland Park (Dallas, Texas)

MB: Brookelyn Talmadge, 6-0 Sr. MB, Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township,

NJ)

MB: Zeta Washington, 6-2 Sr., Ponte Vedra (Florida)

Libero: Kat Lutz, 5-6 Sr. L, Torrey Pines (San Diego, California)

Libero: Aniya Warren, 5-8 Soph. L, Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois)

Honorable Mention

Alex Acevedo, 6-2 Jr. OH, Skyview (Nampa, Idaho)

Stella Adeyemi, 5-10 Sr. OH, Papillion-La Vista South (Papillion, Nebraska)

Ayden Ames, 6-4 Jr. OH, Prosper (Texas)

Quinn Anderson, 6-0 Jr. OH, Westborough (Massachusetts)

Taylor Anderson, 6-0 Sr. S, Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Neomi Beach, 6-0 Sr. OH, Hamilton (Chandler, Arizona)

Alex Bower, 5-10 Jr. S, Skyview (Nampa, Idaho)

Sydney Breissinger, 5-7 Sr. L, Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Sydney Bryant, 5-11 Sr. OH, Flint Hill (Oakton, Virginia)

Jordyn Byrd, 6-4 Sr. OH, Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, Washington)

Laney Choboy, 5-4 Sr. OH/L, Leesville Road (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Carlie Cisneros, 6-1 Jr. OH, Liberty North (Liberty, Missouri)

Saige Damrow, 5-9 Sr. OH, Howards Grove (Wisconsin)

Campbell Flynn, 6-3 Soph. S, Mercy (Farmington Hills, Michigan)

AC Froehlich, 6-1 Sr. OH St. Thomas More (Lafayette, Louisiana)

Betsy Goodenow, 6-0 Sr. RS, St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kansas)

Lindsey Green, 5-10 Sr. S, Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Fatimah Hall, 5-9 Sr. S, Lakewood (California)

Taylor Harvey, 6-2 Soph. MB, Bountiful (Utah)

Avery Hobson, 5-11 Sr. OH, Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Indiana)

Lauren Hurst, 6-3 Soph. OH, Cleveland (Tennessee)

Ryla Jones, 6-4 Jr. MB, Flint Hill (Oakton, Virginia)

Brielle Kemavor, 6-5 Sr. MB, Charles J. Colgan (Manassas, Virginia)

Ella Lomigora, 6-3 Sr. MB, Corona del Sol (Tempe, Arizona)

Skylar Martin, 5-5 Sr. L, Sequoyah (Canton, Georgia)

Emily Matias, 5-10 Sr. OH, Westminster Christian (Miami, Florida)

Reese Messer, 5-11 Soph. S, St. James (Lenexa, Kansas)

Ashley Mullen, 5-10 Sr. S, Liberty (Missouri)

Destiny Ndam-Simpson, 6-1 Sr. OH, Omaha Westside (Omaha, Nebraska)

Logan Parks, 5-11 Soph. S/OH, Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kansas)

Taylor Pecht, 5-9 Sr. S, Sequoyah (Canton, Georgia)

Payton Petersen, 5-11 Jr. OH, Dike-New Hartford (Dike, Iowa)

Skyler Pierce, 6-2 Jr. OH, Olathe Northwest (Olathe, Kansas)

Mackenzie Plante, 6-2 Sr. OH, Dripping Springs (Texas)

Madison Quest, 6-3 Soph. OH, Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

Abigail Reck, 6-2 Sr. MB, Northville (Michigan)

Bergen Reilly, 6-1 Sr. OH, O’Gorman (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Milan Rex, 5-11 Sr. OH, Alexandria City (Alexandria, Virginia)

Breanah Rives, 6-0 Sr. OH, Seacrest Country Day (Naples, Florida)

Senna Roberts-Navarro, 5-11 Sr. OH, Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Kat Rowe, 5-7 Soph. S/OH, Edmond Memorial (Edmond, Oklahoma)

Sydney Schnichels, 6-4 Sr. OH, Willmar (Minnesota)

Sunni Sheppard, 5-4 Sr. OH, Brandon (Mississippi)

Emerson Sellman, 6-4 Jr. OH, Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Maryland)

Teraya Sigler, 6-2 Soph. OH, Horizon (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Izzy Starck, 6-1 Jr. S/OH, Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Kyndal Stowers, 5-11 Sr. OH, Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Ava Testrake, 6-3 Sr. OH, Olathe West (Olathe, Kansas)

Mia Tuman, 6-0 Sr. S/OH/RS, North Allegheny (Wexford, Pennsylvania)

Lily Wagner, 5-11 Jr. S, Oconomowoc (Wis.)

Karis Willow, 6-4 Sr. OH, Liberty-Benton (Findlay, Ohio)

Zoe Winford, 5-10 Sr. L, Highland Park (Dallas, Texas)

Stella Winterfield, 5-9 Sr. OH, Western Christian (Hull, Iowa)

Whitney Woodrow, 6-1 Sr. S, Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky)

Julia Yurkovich, 5-11 Sr. OH, Saint Mark’s (Wilmington, Delaware)