A month of Arts – the most prominent exhibitions in Egypt this October

Al-Masry Al-Youm reviews the most prominent art exhibitions held in Egypt throughout October and lasting into November, highlighting the well of creativity among Egypt’s many talented artists.

Art Matters x Bibliothek

Bibliothek library and Art Matters are collaborating to organize an art exhibition on Tuesday, October 25 from 11 am to six pm, highlighting the collected work of various upcoming artists and allowing them a platform to display their creativity.

Malaz Exhibition by Ashraf al-Zamzami

The Safarkhan Art Gallery in Zamalek witnessed on Tuesday, the inauguration of the Malaz exhibition by plastic artist Ashraf al-Zamzami, running until November 5.

Fungi by Soraya Fahmy

Zamalek Art Gallery opened the Fungi exhibition by artist Soraya Fahmy on Sunday, and will continue until November 7, daily from 11 in the morning until eight in the evenings except for Friday.

Klay Kassem Exhibition

Motion Art Gallery in Zamalek Hosted on October 15 artist Klay Kassem’s exhibition, which is held under the title “Once upon a time.. Tales from the Thousand and One Nights” and running daily until November 3 from.

Amina al-Demirdash Exhibition

Zamalek Art Gallery held an exhibition of Ode to Self by the artist Amina al-Demirdash, on Sunday, and it will continue until November 7, daily from 11 in the morning until eight in the evening, except for Friday.