A moment of silence for Buddy the Donkey

MILLIE OTTO



“Rejoice in the Lord always; and again I say, rejoice. Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand. Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with Thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace which passes all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. The Grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.” – Philippians 4:4, 5, 6, 7, 23

We are blessed with a gorgeous fall day. Matter of fact, it feels like mid-summer. I mean, 115 degree heat index, that’s summer. But I’m fine with it. Of course, I’m not out in the heat, doing some strenuous labor.

Nevertheless, I do enjoy it. I am so not looking forward to winter. Seriously. How could I get over this, this phobia, or whatever it is that I deal with.

Anyway, this is a beautiful time of the year.

One of Erwin’s co-workers commented on how fast September is going. And I agree, it is, but at times it seems slow, all because I have almost a constant toothache and my appointment isn’t until the last of October.

We had a Rudy Otto Family Reunion Sunday afternoon and evening. It was held at the Otto Center. So Elva and Rosemary Otto so graciously got the soft serve ice cream machine going. Yummy! I love soft serve ice cream, especially in cones. I could eat those ’till the cows come home!

It was enjoyable to reconnect with family you don’t see very often.

In the course of conversation with niece Lucille Schrock (Mrs. Eli) I asked about the donkey, Buddy.

Many years ago, back in the 1900s, we had Buddy, raised him, actually. But after his mom moved on and he was by himself with our horses, he caused a Ruckus on our farmette.

I say this with tongue-in-cheek, those of you who know…sigh…but anyway, I decided he had to go. I don’t remember, did we give him away or maybe sold him for $10, whatever. At any rate, they had a couple of new homes, ending up living on the Eli Schrock farm for many years.

He even got to play “Donkey Basketball,” but…sniff…he died of old age. Should we have a moment of silence in respect of his passing?

Oh yes, I must correct my mistake from last week’s column. That pumpkin dessert, by the way, is delicious. I made it for the reunion.

I had, in the recipe for the crust, 1/3 cup sugar and 1/2 cup sugar. It was supposed to be 1/2 cup butter, melted. I apologize for any inconvenience. I jazzed it up a bit by putting chopped pecans, mini semi-sweet chocolate chips and milk chocolate Heath bits on the crust and also on the top Cool Whip layer.

Also, I didn’t put the sugar in with the Graham crackers. And if I would use sugar, I would only use one Tblsp.

Talk about the month going fast, I think the clock gallops on Tuesday afternoons. I thought I had plenty of time to write.

I did my laundry this morning, then, when we got home at noon, I brought it in. It is still “curing” in the baskets. My counter was cluttered with coffee mugs, iced tea glasses and other paraphernalia. I figured I could concentrate better if I cleared my counter.

It helps, but now the afternoon is far gone and soon I’ll have to make something for supper. Groan! How about grilled cheese with a slice of tomato and a piece of cherry pie with a dip of ice cream?

Those red-streaked yellow tomatoes, they are non-acidic, but they are actually good. Better than those other yellow, almost orange, non-acid tomatoes. I have so many and I don’t want to eat them, I can’t get them eaten. Maybe I just have to pull out the plants so they quit bearing. I could leave one plant so I’d still have a tomato or two to eat.

In closing: The Glory of each morning is that it offers us all a chance of a new beginning. God is good!

How about this apple crisp recipe? You probably have dozens but this one is really simple.

Cinnamon Apple Crisp

6 cups thinly sliced, peeled tart apples

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Vanilla ice cream or whipped topping, optional

Combine apples, sugar, flour and cinnamon in a large bowl. Transfer to an 11-inch by 7-inch baking dish; coat with butter.

For topping, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and nutmeg in another bowl. Cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in egg just until moistened; sprinkle over filling. Bake, Uncovered at 375 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until topping is golden brown and apples are tender. Serve with ice cream or whipped topping if desired. Yield: Nine servings.