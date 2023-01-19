A Modest proposal for college football

Charles C. Milliken

As a dyed-in-the-wool college football fan, I am disappointed by what has happened to the sport — if it can even be called a “sport” any more. My parents were big fans of a certain large school in Columbus, Ohio, at which my mother had matriculated before she graduated to marrying my father. Not surprisingly, when I graduated from high school in 1961, that same school was my destination. Woody Hayes was then the coach, the team was undefeated that year (one tie, down), and was ranked No. 1 in the country. Nothing like associating with success. (OSU basketball was also No. 1, for a while, but never commanded my enthusiasm.)

Then, in November, my freshman year got more interesting. OSU should have gone to the Rose Bowl, but the faculty, which back in those days had a say in such things, thought there was too much emphasis on football and vetoed the trip to Pasadena. Three days of student riots ensued, the Faculty Club was stoned, and a good time was had by all, until Woody got in front of the rioters and said enough was enough. End of riots!

(As an aside, the Rose Bowl riots were good seeds for the Vietnam era riots, which were to bloom only a few years later. Woody couldn’t stop those. Student riots, I can assure you from personal experience, are a great deal of fun. It doesn’t require a worthy cause, but a “worthy” cause adds a soupcon of self-righteousness to the overall merriment.)

As a result of the Faculty vote, the polls which determined the national championship back in those days replaced OSU with Alabama, who apparently had a better relationship with its faculty. Also, the Rose Bowl contracts were rewritten so this would never happen again. After all, even then big bucks were involved, and if the big Buckeyes didn’t show up, revenues would be less.

In short, the Faculty was soon put in its place, and the professionalization of college football continued on. I am not making the argument this incident was the cause of professionalization, but it certainly indicated which way the wind was blowing.

Now where are we? “Student” Athletes are receiving six, and even seven, figure contracts for their name, image and likeness (NIL). Not very many years ago, an OSU Coach lost his job over one of his star players selling his jersey, and other misdemeanors, transactions then strictly prohibited. Now the floodgates of paying players to play are wide open. Transfer Portals make sure that players can switch teams for better deals, and the whole concept of an OSU or Alabama or any other school composed mainly of players from their home state competing four years for the Glory of their alma mater is largely out the window. I know — sour grapes because once again OSU can’t seem to field a decent defense, so another possible Championship went out the window.

Here’s a modest suggestion: The Division I schools can field a second football team, composed strictly of actual students who are not paid a red cent for playing. Aside from what aid any other student would get, they play only for the fun of it. There would be strict limits on coaching staff, on recruiting (I’d ban it entirely, but not sure how that could be enforced), no transfer portals, and a total ban on a student switching to play at the same level at another school . If a diamond in the rough is uncovered, then, of course, he can turn “pro” like his classmates playing in the bigs. This is, after all, a free country.

I think it would be popular. Kids with lesser prospects actually get to play for big schools. You might put tens of thousands of fans in a stadium. Ticket prices would be modest. You could still have championships. Loyalty would have its rewards, and a good time might be had by all.

Just not too good, lest that go to pot as well.

Charles Milliken is a Professor emeritus after 22 years of teaching Economics and related subjects at Siena Heights University. He can be reached at [email protected]