A Modest proposal for college football

Charles C. Milliken

As a dyed-in-the-wool college football fan, I am disappointed by what has happened to the sport — if it can even be called a “sport” any more. My parents were big fans of a certain large school in Columbus, Ohio, at which my mother had matriculated before she graduated to marrying my father. Not surprisingly, when I graduated from high school in 1961, that same school was my destination. Woody Hayes was then the coach, the team was undefeated that year (one tie, down), and was ranked No. 1 in the country. Nothing like associating with success. (OSU basketball was also No. 1, for a while, but never commanded my enthusiasm.)

Then, in November, my freshman year got more interesting. OSU should have gone to the Rose Bowl, but the faculty, which back in those days had a say in such things, thought there was too much emphasis on football and vetoed the trip to Pasadena. Three days of student riots ensued, the Faculty Club was stoned, and a good time was had by all, until Woody got in front of the rioters and said enough was enough. End of riots!

