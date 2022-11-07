A model for growth and success – South Platte Sentinel

Recently GOAL High School, the largest high school in Colorado, conducted their annual count day. The fully accredited online charter school, with over 15 years of successful track record, boasts a student body of over 5,700 students. This student body is spread out across 37 drop-in centers throughout the state. One such site is in Sterling. Despite being a relatively small site, they make up for it with their incredible connection to the students.

This site has been spearheaded by the solid and consistent leadership of Ms. Kimberly Tappy. A Veteran at GOAL, who also runs two other sites, she has been one of the keystone leaders of GOAL’s Northeast region, and, for good reason! The Sterling student drop-in center enrolls nearly 200 students annually and has graduated over 100 students in each of the past four years.

Ms. Tappy attributes the success of the site to “[supporting] the whole child”. She and her team do this in a myriad of ways but the one that

it seems the most common is to find accommodations she can make in a student’s schedule. With a purely online curriculum, her charter school has the flexibility to make tweaks and adjustments to students’ schedules without depriving them of the schooling they deserve. In fact, Ms. Tappy has heard from students that, “…its Harder but it’s easier… the curriculum is harder, but [it’s easier because] the staff cares about them.” The school vision of helping students in a “caring, supportive, and personalized environment is clearly shining through.

All of this success is only possible through accreditation. The Colorado Department has not only Accredited GOAL each of its years of existence, but the school also carries the highly-sought-after PERFORMANCE rating from the CDE. GOAL also provides various programs that can change the academic rigor a student is assigned based on their personal needs and desires. GOAL has made agreements with many colleges around the state and with the state of Colorado itself to become a concurrent enrollment school. Thus, students take college classes from the Colleges themselves, earning both college and high school credit.

The students at Sterling have taken all that GOAL can give them. There are students who have graduated with their Associates Degree and gone on to go to medical school. Sterling has had students who were on the Grand Rapids Soccer team, Colorado’s very own professional organization. Sterling has had Ms. Teen Colorado take college classes, struggling students become STUCO president, and everything in

between. With the power of GOAL’s history of statewide success and Ms. Tappy’s love for students, GOAL’s Northeast region, including Sterling, will continue to thrive!