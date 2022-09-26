A mix of experience and freshman Talent helping Denham Spring volleyball team improve | Livingston/Tangpahoa

The present and future of the Denham Springs girls volleyball team was on display last week when the Yellow Jackets took the short trip over to Baton Rouge where they played Episcopal.

Led by 6-foot tall junior Attacker Maya Snellgrove, the Jackets gave Episcopal, a division IV quarterfinalist last season, all it wanted before falling in five sets.

“It’s always like this every time we play them. Every time,” Denham Springs Coach Pam Dubuy said after Episcopal won the thriller by scores of 25-20, 14-25, 25-23, 25-27 and 15-12.

Senior outside hitter Kate Beatty led the Jackets with 13 kills while Snellgrove did her part with 10 kills and two aces.

Also impressive was 6-1 freshman Bri Nale, a newcomer who appears to be making fast progress. Nale finished with five kills and three blocks.

“(Nale) started out a little raw, but we had a situation where a spot on the team opened up and she had to take it,” Dubuy said. “She’s doing really well.”

Only a ninth-grader, Dubuy said volleyball is Nale’s favorite sport, and the one she will concentrate on as her high school career continues.

The Jackets’ upper class players have taken notice.

“This year, our Seniors are really trying to win,” Snellgrove said. “They’re really playing hard, and then we have this freshman (Nale) who is killing it. Things are going good right now.”

Things have been going so well that even a clerical error can turn into a positive for the Yellow Jackets.

“The lineup we used tonight came about by accident,” Dubuy said. “I wrote the lineup down wrong, but then I thought it might work so we tried it out. This group of girls is so diverse that I can put them in any position and they’ll do it.”

The upshot is that Denham Springs has a mix of older and younger players that are coming together just in time for district play, which begins this week.

“We have six Seniors so we’ve got that leadership and knowledge of the game,” Dubuy said. “They show it and they’re Guiding the Younger players to eventually take over.”

Among the Seniors who came up big against Episcopal were setter Jacie Acosta and outside hitters Hallie Sibley and Audrey Cedotal.

Yellow Jackets beat Franklinton

Special teams play provided the finishing kick Friday night when Denham Springs defeated Franklinton 28-20. The Demons scored a touchdown with less than two minutes to play to pull within 21-20 of the Jackets. Denham Springs blocked the extra point, and the Jackets’ Da’Shawn Mcbride returned the ensuing onside kick 60 yards for a touchdown. With the win, Denham Springs improves to 4-0 for the first time since 1995.

Doyle volleyball update

The Doyle volleyball team, already a third of the way into its first season of varsity competition, Wasted little time picking up its first win in Division IV, District 4. The Tigers (3-5, 1-0) served up 14 aces as they won their district opener 3-0 over Amite.