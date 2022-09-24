A ‘mighty crowd’ turns out to support Edmonds Center for Arts

It was a festive Friday night as more than 180 friends of the Performing arts attended the Edmonds Center for the Arts’ first post-COVID in-person Gala dinner and auction in three years.

In keeping with the ECA’s Performing arts mission, event attendees were treated to special performances by the Chrysalis Circus, an aerialist team comprised of Angela Chu and Gabby Leiva. They performed an acrobatic champagne-serving routine during the lobby reception followed by an inspiring aerial program on the ECA main stage. The latter was accompanied by a selection of dramatic cello selections by renowned local musician Gretchen Yanover.

Award-winning Edmonds bartender and restaurateur Niles Peacock was also on hand with his signature mixology magic, and dinner was prepared and served by yet another Edmonds institution, Shooby Do catering. Dinner and after-party music was provided by Edmonds’ own Jake Bergevin and his Javatown Swing Orchestra, who offered up a retrospective of 1940s-inspired Instrumental and vocal jazz that kept toes tapping and brought several couples – and singles – to the dance floor.

“I cannot express how thrilled we are to welcome you all home as we celebrate ECA’s return to full operation,” said ECA Executive Director Joe McLalwain in his dinner program remarks. “Thank you for being here and believing in the transformative power of the performing arts.”

Mclalwain went on to describe how 16 years ago, a group of passionate community members came together to fulfill the dream of a performing arts center in Edmonds. He then explained how — with the help of a growing body of supporters — ECA is poised to further enrich the community with programs aimed at making the performing arts accessible to all and focusing on equity, justice, diversity and inclusion. Among these programs are the Windows on the Arts initiative, the Dementia Inclusion series and artist residencies.

“We want ECA to be a place where everyone feels they belong,” he concluded. “You make all this possible. Thank you – we are deeply grateful.”

According to Mclalwain, while final figures have yet to be tabulated, a preliminary count shows that attendees raised more than $320,000 to help fund ECA programs and operations. “They were a Mighty crowd,” he added.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel