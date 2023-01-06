A messy Wisconsin football season gives way to optimism as the Luke Fickell era begins

MADISON, Wis. — When Wisconsin players ran through the Camp Randall Stadium tunnel on Sept. 10 to play Washington State, the football program was considered to be as steady as any in the country. The Badgers were 1-0, ranked 19th and led by a Coach who had won more than 74 percent of his games at Wisconsin.

If you’d have told those players what would follow over the next eight weeks, they wouldn’t have believed it. Nobody would. Wisconsin lost 17-14 to Washington State despite being a 17.5-point favorite. Two more losses, back-to-back defeats to Ohio State and Illinois, led to Paul Chryst being fired with a 2-3 record to open the season — the first midseason firing in program history. Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was promoted to interim coach, instantly became the popular choice to earn the permanent role, only to be passed over in favor of Luke Fickell.

In the end, Wisconsin finished 7-6, avoiding its first losing season since 2001 by beating Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Badgers did so with Fickell on the sideline in a figurehead role but with a staff — including Leonhard — otherwise coaching their final game before making way for Fickell’s new hires.

It was a season unlike any the team had ever experienced.

“S— show,” Badgers outside linebacker Darryl Peterson said after the Bowl game. “Excuse my language, but that’s what it’s been, man.”

Yet out of that Madness comes an overwhelming feeling among players of hope and excitement for the future. Yes, the 2022 campaign was disappointing, upsetting and mentally draining. And, yes, the coaches they were loyal to — first Chryst and then Leonhard — didn’t make it out unscathed. But all those obstacles appear to have made way for what feels like better-long term upside for the program under Fickell.

What is clear is that Wisconsin’s returning players are eager to turn the page and embrace a new chapter.

“Obviously, it’s a lot of uncertainty, but I think we’re excited for change,” Peterson said. “After everything we went through this year, we owe it to ourselves to give it a chance. We’re going to do that. We’re going to work and we’re going to put on a show this year.”



Luke Fickell’s first game was a Guaranteed Rate Bowl win on Dec. 27. (Kirby Lee/USA Today)

Major changes are coming to Wisconsin as Fickell fills out his coaching staff and attempts to upgrade the roster. But after a three-year stretch in which the Badgers failed to win the Big Ten West, those changes are much easier to accept if it means putting Wisconsin back on the right track. Fickell arrives after leading Cincinnati to a 57-18 record and the first College Football Playoff berth by a Group of 5 school.

Most of Fickell’s Offensive staff is in place, led by Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Coach Phil Longo. Longo previously served as North Carolina’s offensive coordinator. Fickell also has hired UNC Offensive line Coach Jack Bicknell Jr., as well as wide receivers Coach Mike Brown and tight ends Coach Gino Guidugli, who were with Fickell at Cincinnati. Fickell still has to hire a running backs coach.

One of the most intriguing tweaks will be what Wisconsin’s offense looks like under Longo, who is expected to add more of a downfield passing presence with his Air Raid system. Wisconsin already has bolstered its offense with SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who threw for 7,152 yards and 72 touchdowns the past two seasons and plugs into a starting role for his final year of eligibility. With running backs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, as well as receivers Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis, the pieces are in place for an explosive offense.

“Getting to have conversations and talk with Coach Fickell has got me very excited,” Allen said. “The guys who are coming back, obviously a bunch of playmakers, guys who have experience. We’re going to be very dangerous.”

Center Tanor Bortolini said the Offensive changes, which will feature more tempo and balance, should greatly impact how defenses strategize to stop the Badgers. It will also be a welcome relief for the line. According to TruMedia, 61.4 percent of Wisconsin’s rushing attempts came on snaps with eight or more defenders in the box this season. It was the fourth-highest rate in the FBS and the highest among non-service academies.

“It’s going to be different,” Bortolini said. “But I think we’re going to appreciate six-man boxes instead of some of the heavier looks we were getting into. It’s not always ideal. I think kind of looking at some of the plays we had, you get frustrated when that safety makes a tackle and he’s unblocked. It’s just part of the play. There’s nothing you can really do about it.

“So I think we’re looking forward to maybe not having to have that challenge that we’ve got to win eight on nine. Maybe if one guy messes up or nobody messes up, we still might not get a gain or the gains we’d like to. That’s one of the things we’re looking forward to. I think that will allow us to be more spread out and more balanced.”

Wisconsin could return as many as eight starters on a defense that will have a different feel without Leonhard. Mike Tressel, Fickell’s defensive Coordinator at Cincinnati, has been announced as the Badgers’ defensive Coordinator and linebackers Coach and inherits a unit that fell off its school-record 2021 pace but still ranked ninth in run defense, 10th in total defense and 17th in scoring defense. Fickell also hired Colin Hitschler as a safeties coach and special teams coordinator. Minnesota Assistant Paul Haynes, who was a co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, is expected to join the staff as well.

“I think there’s big-time excitement, and you can feel it,” Tressel said.

The Badgers bring back their top two leading tacklers with linebackers Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner, two defensive line starters (Isaiah Mullens and Rodas Johnson), both starting safeties (Kamo’i Latu and Hunter Wohler) and sixth-year senior starting corner Alexander Smith , among others. They have made two key defensive additions out of the transfer Portal with Boston College defensive back Jason Maitre and Temple defensive lineman Darian Varner, who committed to the Badgers on Thursday.

“We’re going to be a great defense once again next year,” Peterson said. “And the year after that. And the year after that. And the year after that.”

Mellusi said after the Bowl game that he was looking forward to a break so he could recover from what has been a trying season. But, like his teammates, he also was ready to get back to work and see what Fickell and his staff have in store for the future.

“We know things are going to be different when we step back into that locker room when we get back to campus,” tight end Hayden Rucci said. “I think everybody is ready for it. Everybody is ready for change. I’d say everybody is excited.”

(Top photo: Chris Coduto/Getty Images)