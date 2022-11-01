A Maximalist Temple to Japanese Luxuries Opens in the Arts District, Private Caviar Room Included

A casual stretch of Downtown’s Arts District has a glitzy newcomer. Kaviar opened its second Los Angeles location last week in the space formerly occupied by Simone, an ambitious project that debuted in 2018, but closed after a short-lived rebrand in August 2019. Now with Kaviar, the cavernous building at 449 South Hewitt Street has been fully reimagined. Find an expanded dining room with dramatic samurai costumes front and center, along with Moody lighting, Darker walls, and furniture that make full use of the building’s Art Deco bones.

Beyond the main dining room, Kaviar also has a private omakase area that seats six, as well as a private caviar room designed by Aureta Thomollari, a fashion influencer and an owner of Casa Del Sol Tequila. A spokesperson tells Eater that Thomollari will serve her own branded caviar at the restaurant soon.

Although Kaviar has a well-established Flagship in Pasadena, the Arts District outlet has an entirely different menu that focuses on luxurious ingredients. The Kaluga caviar service ranges from $120 to $450. The high-end Steak menu includes Kagoshima A5 Wagyu with truffle butter, shaved truffle, and gold flakes, along with a 32-ounce Tomahawk that’s marinated for 24 hours and served with black caviar, shaved truffle, and 24-carat gold for $999.

Co-owner and chef John Hans Yeo assembled a skilled team to help run Kaviar’s open kitchen. Chef Tengis Itka handles the sashimi, sushi, crudo, and specialty rolls, while chef de cuisine Roberto Rangel takes care of the hot menu selections like the uni pasta, sous vide lobster in dashi, and an LA-inspired al pastor-seasoned Chilean sea bass.

Kaviar has also procured an Ample sake and whiskey selection, with Cocktails bearing a Twist on the classics. Kaviar’s Old Fashioned is made with Suntory whiskey, Chartreuse, dry Curacao, and Tobacco and Angostura bitters, while the Margarita comes with mezcal, lime, Curacao, wasabi, shishito, and tequila foam.

Kaviar has plans to expand to Dallas, Texas and Scottsdale, Arizona in 2023.

Kaviar is open from 5 pm to 10:15 pm daily.