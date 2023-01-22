‘A Love Story’ abstract art exhibit heads to Brick City Center for the Arts in February

An optical art exhibit featuring abstract paintings by a local artist is set to open at the Brick City Center for the Arts in February.

The Marion Cultural Alliance will host an opening reception for “A Love Story: Paintings by Ro Martinez” on Friday, February 3, from 5 pm to 6 pm at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street in Ocala.

During the reception, attendees will enjoy light refreshments, drinks, and a chance to meet the featured artist. The event is free to attend for MCA members, artists, and patrons, and RSVP is required.

Immediately following the reception, the gallery will open to the public from 6 pm to 8 pm during the City of Ocala’s First Friday Art Walk event.

Ro Martinez is a self-taught abstract and op-art artist who lives and works in the city of Inverness. In 1980, she painted three murals in New York, and then she embarked on a commercial acting and modeling career that spanned over three decades. Years later, in 2017, she officially launched her professional art career.

Martinez works with acrylics and likes to mix a rainbow of colors with a black and white palette. The artist states that the merging of geometric patterns with abstraction is inspired by her Colombian heritage.

After the opening reception, the exhibit will remain on display at the Brick City Center for the Arts through Sunday, February 12.

For more information, visit the Marion Cultural Alliance website or contact MCA via email at: [email protected].