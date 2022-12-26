A lot of snow and one result impact the boys basketball Metro Top 10

The weather last week prevented much movement in the Metro Top 10, most teams playing only one game if any at all.

One significant development happened in Class 3A, where No. 10 Benilde St. Margaret’s (4-0) won at DeLaSalle, knocking the Islanders (4-2) out of the top 10.

The Red Knights limited outstanding DeLaSalle senior guard Nasir Whitlock to a season-low 14 points. Whitlock, committed to Lehigh, is averaging 26.5 points per game.

Sophomore 6-5 forward Abu Keita led the Red Knights with a season-high 21 points. Benilde-St. Margaret’s has an outstanding 2025 class, with Keita, 6-7 forward Jalen Wilson and 6-1 guard Jaleel Donley.

This week’s marquee Matchup

Shakopee at Eden Prairie, 7:30 pm Thursday

It’s holiday tournament time, with the top teams scattered throughout the area and into South Dakota. Well. 9 Shakopee (4-0) has jumped into the Metro Top 10, and seeing where it stacks up against No. 4 Eden Prairie (3-1) will be a good measuring stick.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Park Center (5-0)

2. Lakeville North (4-1)

3. Totino-Grace (3A) (2-1)

4. Eden Prairie (3-1)

5. Eastview (3-1)

6. Orono (3A) (4-0)

7. Hopkins (6-1)

8. Holy Family (2A) (4-0)

9. Shakopee (4-0)

10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A) (4-0)