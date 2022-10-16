‘A lot of players will play’ for USD Women’s basketball: Notes

It’s hard to compare South Dakota Women’s basketball in 2021-22 to what it will be in 2022-23. The Coyotes have nine returning players, but this is a completely different team than the USD team that made a run to the Sweet 16 last March.

South Dakota graduated its three best players, guard Chloe Lamb, guard Liv Korngable and center Hannah Sjerven. Its two other starters, guards Maddie Krull and Kyah Watson, both transferred. The Coyotes brought their three returning seniors, guard Macy Guebert and forwards Jeniah Ugofsky and Allison Peplowski, to the podium for their annual basketball Media Day on Wednesday, but this season will be a lot about mixing in the “new pieces.”

“We’re meshing very well,” Guebert said.

Senior guard Madison Grange joined the Returners on the podium after starting every game at Utah Valley last year. The Coyotes added two freshmen and two more transfers in addition to Grange, but even the Returners have little experience on the court for past USD teams.

