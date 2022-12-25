A lot has changed for Righetti boys soccer team as Warriors prepare for league campaign

There has not been a lot of familiarity for the Righetti boys soccer team this season.

The Warriors have a first-year coach, Mario Ramos, who replaced former veteran coach Rob Golden. Righetti also lost seven Seniors from the 2021-22 squad, including team scoring leader Joe Baro.

“We lost a lot of guys to graduation,” said Ramos. “We do have a good set of midfielders back, Isaac Carrillo, Rosendo Pineda and Ace Espinoza. They form the core of our team.”

Pineda and Carrillo are seniors. Espinoza is a junior.

The Warriors are trying to rebound from a rough 2021-22 season in which they finished 4-13-1, including 2-8-0 in the Mountain League.

Righetti’s record on Maxpreps.com this season is listed at 2-3-4. However, results for four Warriors games are not listed on the website.

“There’s been a lot of stuff going on with us this season,” said Ramos. “There’s been a lot of injuries, a lot of guys out sick. We’ve had to go with a lot of freshmen.”

One of those freshmen, goalkeeper Nick Calderon, delivered as Righetti salvaged a 1-1 tie with Pioneer Valley in a non-league game at Righetti’s Warriors Stadium last Tuesday.

The Panthers kept Calderon busy in the second half, but the freshman kept Pioneer Valley off the scoreboard after Sebastian Aquino scored for the Panthers in the first half.

In the 37th minute of the second, Nevi Saguilan took a good pass from Manny Gonzalez and knocked the ball into the net for the equalizer that gave the Warriors the tie.

Saguilan is a newcomer. Gonzalez is a sophomore returner from last year. Another returner, senior defender Alexis Alonso, a center back, helped quarterback the Righetti defense in the second half. Alonso consistently intercepted Panthers passes as the visitors tried to make runs.

“Defense has been our strong point so far,” said Ramos. The nine results posted for the Warriors show a total of 12 goals scored and 13 allowed.

Righetti is off until the Warriors open league play at home with a 6 pm Jan. 3 games against Santa Ynez.