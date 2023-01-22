A look back at Glenn Robinson and his time with the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have so far won two championships in their history. It could have been three had the Bucks not fallen short in the 2000-2001 season.

The early 2000s were actually a good era for the Bucks, primarily because of someone who could have been considered one of the league’s best perimeter shooters. The sweet-shooting Glenn Robinson made a name for himself when he starred for the Bucks in eight colorful seasons.

Big Dog

Milwaukee drafted Robinson as the number one overall pick in the 1994 Draft, which also included highly touted players Jason Kidd and Grant Hill. Kidd went to the Dallas Mavericks as the number two overall pick, while Hill was selected as the third overall pick by the Detroit Pistons.

Robinson’s stint with the Bucks got off to a shaky start when a contract issue delayed his signing with the squad. The 6’7″ forward demanded a whopping $100-million contract and held out training camp when the demand was not granted. The conflict was eventually ironed out, and Robinson signed a 10-year, $68-million deal, the richest rookie contract in the history of the NBA.

Nicknamed the Big Dog, Robinson quickly proved that he was worth the money when he submitted eye-popping numbers in his first year with the Bucks—he averaged 21.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks.

Due to his great showing early in his career, Robinson earned what other players could only dream of when he was selected to play for Dream Team II. Robinson, however, had to let go of that rare opportunity after he sustained an Achilles injury.

Ahead of his time

Glenn was fun to watch on the court, and he could have easily thrived in this modern NBA with his impeccable shooting touch. With his quick release, the product of Purdue University didn’t need a lot of space to launch a shot. He was not the fastest and highest-leaping player in his generation, but Robinson terrorized his opponents on a daily basis with his deadly perimeter shooting.

Milwaukee had its best season with Robinson in 2000-2001 when the Bucks finished the season with a 50-32 record and won the Central Division. Forming a solid trio with Ray Allen and Sam Cassell in that season, Robinson helped the Bucks reach the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in an exhilarating Championship series that went the full seven-game route.

Robinson left the Bucks after the 2001-2002 season and played for one season with the Atlanta Hawks. He then moved to the Sixers and played one season there.

Big Dog finally won a Championship when he suited up for the San Antonio Spurs in 2004. He only played nine games with the Spurs, and a myriad of injuries forced him to retire. He finished his 11-year stint in the NBA with career averages of 20.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks.

Milwaukee may have failed to win a crown with Robinson around, but the Bucks certainly got more than what they bargained for when they signed up the sweet-shooting forward.