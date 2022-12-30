A Look Back At Arts And Community Events In 2022

Homer the beloved goose who reigned as the uncrowned king of Ashley Pond, died over the Christmas weekend. Over the years, Ken Hanson has taken hundreds of photos of Homer and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would Honk back. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, is one of his favourites. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson

The Los Alamos community had plenty going on in 2022. Here’s an overview of some of the happenings this year.

JANUARY

The Los Alamos Concert Association continued its 2021-2022 season with the Maxwell Quartet on Jan. 14. The quilt clad string Quartet from Scotland performed works by Haydn, Prokofiev, and Dvořák, plus a set of their signature Scottish folk tunes. https://ladailypost.com/laca-presents-maxwell-quartet-friday-jan-14/

Melodrama returned to Los Alamos Little Theater (LALT) with a Bang and a Texas twang in January. LALT opened 2022 with the New Mexico premiere of “Boots” by El Pasoans Stephanie Karr and Mark Watts. “Boots” was a great antidote to the blues in January. https://ladailypost.com/melodrama-returns-to-lalt-just-in-time-to-raise-our-spirits/

Dance Arts Los Alamos moved up the hill in January. Their new studio is at1650 Trinity Ave., Suite 115 in downtown Los Alamos.https://ladailypost.com/scenes-of-ribbon-cutting-at-dalas-new-downtown-studio/

FEBRUARY

Threads of Community, opened Feb. 17 in Step Up Gallery at Mesa Public Library. The colorful and diverse fabric art pieces were created by local artists. Five artists, well-known in the local arts community, included: Gloria Sharp, Valentina Devine, Samuel Buelow, Katy Korkos and Nicole Dunn.

MARCH

Longtime director of the Fuller Lodge Art Center Ken Nebel stepped down in March. He took his experience with art shows to his business, Village Arts, presenting a number of varied shows with clever themes.

A great cast, beautiful sets and of course wonderful music made the LAHS Olions production of “Les Miserables” a highlight of the arts this year. https://ladailypost.com/olions-les-miserables-production-reaches-for-the-stars/

Hollywood arrived on our doorstep in March when the cast and crew of ‘Oppenheimer’ the movie under production with Actors Matt Damon as Leslie Groves and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer arrived to shoot on location in Los Alamos. https://ladailypost.com/733943-2/

Speaking of Oppenheimer, the J. Robert Oppenheimer Memorial Committee’s 50th anniversary exhibit “A Legacy of Learning” opened at the Step Up Gallery in Mesa Public Library in March. The exhibit showcased never before seen Photographs and artifacts highlighting the JROMC’s 50 years of accomplishments including its memorial lecturers, Scholarship recipients, Oppenheimer’s triumphs and tragedies and even his wife Kitty’s life. https://ladailypost.com/scenes-from-jromcs-a-legacy-of-learning-opening-reception/

APRIL AND MAY

In April, crowds of people gather for the Earth Day festivities at the Los Alamos Nature Center on Canyon Road. After a two-year hiatus, the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) was able to host its Earth Day celebration. The event featured local, regional and state booths as well as live entertainment by the Hillstompers. https://ladailypost.com/scenes-from-peecs-2022-earth-day-celebration/

In May, country musician James Carothers (LAHS Class of 2000) returned to Los Alamos as part of the 2022 Summer Concert Series. https://ladailypost.com/hometown-boy-james-carothers-returns-to-los-alamos-friday-night-to-headline-2022-summer-concert/

JULY AND AUGUST

Award winning New Mexico songstress Chevel Shepherd returned to Los Alamos for the 4th of July Spectacular. https://ladailypost.com/scenes-from-fourth-of-july-event-at-overlook-park/

Nerds were thrilled when Mesa Public Library Hosted Atomicon in July. It was the town’s first “Con”. The event celebrated Comics and graphic novels with workshops, lectures, vendors and a wide range of activities. https://ladailypost.com/scenes-from-atomicon-2022-at-mesa-public-library/SEPTEMBER

The 70th anniversary of the Los Alamos Mountaineers was celebrated in August. The event was commemorated with a new art mural in the tunnel, which goes under NM 502 and connects to the Canyon Rim Trail. https://ladailypost.com/los-alamos-mountaineers-contributes-to-art-murals/

SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER

“The Secret Garden” bloomed in September at LALT. The book on which the play is based is a beloved classic published in 1911 by Frances Hodson Burnet. The book was adapted for the stage by Mimi Adams of Los Alamos, who also directed the play.https://ladailypost.com/get-enchanted-by-the-secret-garden-through-sept-25/

It was an exceptionally bright Halloweekend with a Fireworks display Oct. 30, which the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos provided for the community at Overlook Park in White Rock. This display was part of the White Rock Glow & Show event managed by the County Community Services Department, which included the Pumpkin Glow managed by the Los Alamos Arts Council/Fuller Lodge Art Center.

NOVEMBER

In early November, the Los Alamos High School Lions chose the 1990s for their version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, resulting in clever costumes and truly stunning sets. The Woods are a black-light wonderland, half magical and half scary. https://ladailypost.com/olions-a-midsummer-nights-dream-bravo-cast-crew/

After 12 years as Artistic Director of the Los Alamos Concert Association, Ann McLaughlin announced that she will step back from her responsibilities at the end of the 2022-23 concert season. https://ladailypost.com/los-alamos-concert-association-artistic-director-ann-mclaughlin-to-step-down-at-end-of-2022-23-season/

DECEMBER

SALA Los Alamos Event Center officially opened Dec. 1 in the former Reel Deal Theater. Allan Saenz announced the purchase of the Reel Deal building in August. Saenz and co-owner Sammi Owens started an LLC called LA Angels Investment Co. to buy the building. The SALA Los Alamos Events Center will keep its former use while also making some changes. The theater is reopening not only for movies. SALA is going to have open spaces for different kinds of activities. https://ladailypost.com/chamber-of-commerce-to-host-grand-opening-of-sala-los-alamos-event-center-dec-1/

Dance Arts Los Alamos (DALA) concluded its Nutcracker on the Hill Trilogy in December. The final chapter, Sugar Plum on the Hill, opens with a hockey game between the Los Alamos Ranch School and the Santa Fe School. Historical figures J. Robert Oppenheimer and Gwen Groves continued to take part in this holiday saga. https://ladailypost.com/dala-premieres-sugar-plum-on-the-hill-friday-night/

December ended on a sad note. Sometime between the evening hours of Christmas Eve and the early hours of Christmas morning, Los Alamos mascot and beloved goose, Homer, died. His longtime girlfriend Edna never left his side and was seen sleeping next to him Christmas night. Los Alamos Residents visiting the Pond over the years looked forward to seeing and sometimes feeding Homer, who had lived there for nearly 20 years. https://ladailypost.com/the-communities-beloved-goose-homer-has-died/.