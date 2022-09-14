A look at where 2024 IU basketball prospects Landed in the updated 247Sports rankings – The Daily Hoosier

National recruiting publication 247Sports updated its basketball rankings for the class of 2024 and expanded to 150 players on Wednesday.

In total, IU has offered 15 of the top-50 at 247Sports, and 21 players overall who are ranked by that outlet.

As always, high major offers get rankings, so many players IU and others began Pursuing recently made their debuts.

Here is a look at where the players IU has offered landed in the udpate, along with other players they are pursuing. Rankings in parenthesis are the 247Sports Composite, which aggregates with other outlets.

Click on the player name for more background.

Naas Cunningham (3) – Indiana just offered the elite prospect this week and will try to leverage ties to his Georgia-based Overtime Elite program to gain traction.

– Indiana just offered the elite prospect this week and will try to leverage ties to his Georgia-based Overtime Elite program to gain traction. Flory Bidunga (4) – The out of nowhere center who attends Kokomo HS in Indiana but calls Africa home capped off his Monster year with a 247 rankings debut in the top-5. We’ll see where things go with IU, but they jumped in with an offer recently.

– The out of nowhere center who attends Kokomo HS in Indiana but calls Africa home capped off his Monster year with a 247 rankings debut in the top-5. We’ll see where things go with IU, but they jumped in with an offer recently. Dylan Harper (5) – The Younger brother of Rutgers star Ron, Jr. jumped more than 30 spots and has all of the blue bloods after him. Indiana is making an effort — they’re visiting this week — but it’s an uphill climb.

– The Younger brother of Rutgers star Ron, Jr. jumped more than 30 spots and has all of the blue bloods after him. Indiana is making an effort — they’re visiting this week — but it’s an uphill climb. Asa Newell (6) – The Montverde Academy product visited IU over the summer and surged 35 spots in this update, making him the top-riser of the previously ranked Indiana targets. Indiana is working to get him back on campus.

– The Montverde Academy product visited IU over the summer and surged 35 spots in this update, making him the top-riser of the previously ranked Indiana targets. Indiana is working to get him back on campus. Boogie Fland (12) – The highly-skilled guard from the New York based PSA Cardinals is another elite prospect with all of the blue bloods circling in the water.

– The highly-skilled guard from the New York based PSA Cardinals is another elite prospect with all of the blue bloods circling in the water. Ace Bailey (15) – Indiana’s Yasir Rosemond was in to visit the Georgia 5-star this week and they are working to get him up for a visit.

– Indiana’s Yasir Rosemond was in to visit the Georgia 5-star this week and they are working to get him up for a visit. Derik Queen (17) – Another Montverde product, Queen is considering a reclass to 2023, and he has an IU visit set for late September. Perhaps the most significant prospect is on IU’s board right now in any class.

– Another Montverde product, Queen is considering a reclass to 2023, and he has an IU visit set for late September. Perhaps the most significant prospect is on IU’s board right now in any class. Bryson Tucker (18) – The IMG Academy wing is another player IU visited this week as they made the rounds during the recruiting period.

– The IMG Academy wing is another player IU visited this week as they made the rounds during the recruiting period. Liam McNeeley (22) – Yet another Montverde product IU is involved with. McNeeley also has a late September visit schedule to IU, the same weekend as Queen.

– Yet another Montverde product IU is involved with. McNeeley also has a late September visit schedule to IU, the same weekend as Queen. Yves Missi (23) – A teammate of Fland at PSA, Missi is an elite shot blocker who seems to be developing at a rapid pace. As with so many on this list, an IU visit would mean things are serious.

– A teammate of Fland at PSA, Missi is an elite shot blocker who seems to be developing at a rapid pace. As with so many on this list, an IU visit would mean things are serious. James Brown (27) – The Chicago product has a Duke offer, already scheduled five junior year official visits, and IU wasn’t one of them. So this could be a long shot.

– The Chicago product has a Duke offer, already scheduled five junior year official visits, and IU wasn’t one of them. So this could be a long shot. Dink Pate (28) – In a very busy week, IU also managed to see Pate this week according to a report. They appeared to get involved relatively late, so we’ll see if they can play catch up.

– In a very busy week, IU also managed to see Pate this week according to a report. They appeared to get involved relatively late, so we’ll see if they can play catch up. Khani Rooths (29) – The Washington DC metro area product was offered by IU a long time ago and there hasn’t been much traction.

– The Washington DC metro area product was offered by IU a long time ago and there hasn’t been much traction. Jaeden Mustaf (35) – Another DC product, Mustaf has an NBA pedigree and has had positive things to say about IU of late. If IU gets him in for a visit they are in the mix. He was one of the top players on the Adidas circuit and is surging in the rankings.

– Another DC product, Mustaf has an NBA pedigree and has had positive things to say about IU of late. If IU gets him in for a visit they are in the mix. He was one of the top players on the Adidas circuit and is surging in the rankings. Derrion Reid (46) – Reid debuted in the top-50 after a wave of offers. The Georgia product likes Indiana’s crazy fans. We’ll see if he chooses to make a visit to Bloomington to meet them.

– Reid debuted in the top-50 after a wave of offers. The Georgia product likes Indiana’s crazy fans. We’ll see if he chooses to make a visit to Bloomington to meet them. Aiden Sherrell (55) – There hasn’t been much Traction with Sherrell on the IU front since they offered over the summer.

– There hasn’t been much Traction with Sherrell on the IU front since they offered over the summer. Tyler Betsey (68) – Indiana just offered Betsey yesterday, and the Connecticut product made his debut in the national rankings as a 4-star.

– Indiana just offered Betsey yesterday, and the Connecticut product made his debut in the national rankings as a 4-star. Jesse McCulloch (91) – The Ohio product put together a strong summer with the Indy Heat AAU program and caught the eye of IU and several other high majors.

– The Ohio product put together a strong summer with the Indy Heat AAU program and caught the eye of IU and several other high majors. Jonathan Powell (98) – The high school teammate of 2023 IU commit Gabe Cupps capped off a solid spring and summer with a 247 debut as a top-100 4-star. Powell visited IU in the spring and played there at the team camp.

– The high school teammate of 2023 IU commit Gabe Cupps capped off a solid spring and summer with a 247 debut as a top-100 4-star. Powell visited IU in the spring and played there at the team camp. Caleb Williams (135) – Another DC product, Williams made his rankings debut after a strong summer playing with Team Takeover.

– Another DC product, Williams made his rankings debut after a strong summer playing with Team Takeover. Raleigh Burgess (137) – Yet another prospect who made his debut in the rankings after a wave of high major offers. Burgess has already visited IU several times.

OTHER PLAYERS WHO INDIANA IS INVOLVED WITH:

Jayden Williams (31)

LeBaron Philon (40)

Peyton Marshall (48)

Nojus Indrusaitis (81)

Travis Perry (85)

Daquan Davis (87)

Jahki Howard (93)

OTHER PLAYERS INDIANA OFFERED WHO ARE NOT IN THE RANKINGS:

William Jobe

Dennis Scott III

