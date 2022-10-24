A look at UMaine Basketball’s Katie White – The Maine Campus

Following a multi-year career with the University of Maine Women’s basketball team, third-year forward Katie White is shifting to a role on the bench for the upcoming season after a lingering injury forced her to miss game time this past year. The forward from La Plata, Maryland saw 13 total games of action in her playing career which spanned two seasons in the blue and white.

White herself was able to record four points, assists, and rebounds to pair with a block in her time on the court, numbers representative of her Fantastic play at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. White started on the varsity team as a first-year. She went on to lead the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) in blocks the following three years, putting up a 10-point and 15-rebound stat line that caught the attention of UMaine. Head Coach Amy Vachon released a statement about White’s injury.

“It is never easy to be in a situation where you are not physically able to be on the court. Katie has been a great teammate throughout her time away from the court, always cheering, supporting, and encouraging her team. Unfortunately, Katie will no longer be able to play the game she has loved since she was three years old. We will continue to support Katie and know that she will be the best teammate she can be,” Vachon said.

While White will not be playing, she will be on the bench and still travel with the team like she did when she was an active player. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to speak with White as she prepares for the season ahead.

What has been your favorite memory with the team so far?

– My favorite memory with the team has to be singing in the back of the bus at 3 am on the way home from away games.

Let’s go back a bit further, do you have any special memories from high school ball?

– I was very lucky to have amazing coaches in high school. They are more like family now.

I understand you’re a Maryland native, what’s your favorite thing about your home state?

– I miss the weather the most. I’m not a huge fan of all the snow.

What’s your favorite thing about UMaine?

– My favorite thing about UMaine is the family I have found in my team. Being far away from home, it has been great to have such an amazing support system.

What’s your major, and what inspired you to choose it?

– I am Pursuing my Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a double major in finance and management with a concentration in entrepreneurship. I knew I wanted to go into some area of ​​business and finance just stuck with me.

What’s your dream job?

– My dream job is being a financial advisor for professional sports teams.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

– I like to hang out with my friends and I’m pretty big into reading these days.

White also talked about the tremendous amount of support she’s received.

“I also just want to thank my coaches, trainers, team and family for supporting me through this time. I never thought my body would fail me before my time was up,” White said.

The Women’s basketball team opens their season on the road against James Madison University on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m