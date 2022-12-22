A look at the top 10 college volleyball programs for attendance

The Nebraska volleyball program once again led NCAA Division I in attendance for the recently completed season.

Nebraska averaged 8,190 spectators over 19 home matches during the regular season and NCAA Tournament. That was still enough to stay in front of Wisconsin, which got a boost by moving one match to its basketball arena. The Badgers’ match against Florida set the NCAA regular-season attendance record with a sold-out crowd of 16,833 at the Kohl Center on Sept. 16.

Wisconsin ranked second in average attendance with 7,761. Overall, five of the top 10 teams in the rankings are from the Big Ten Conference.

Creighton ranked 16th with an average of 2,459 while also getting a boost by moving its match against Nebraska to the CHI Health Center Omaha and getting 15,797 fans.

Nebraska has led the Nation in attendance each season since moving to the Devaney Sports Center in 2013.

Here are the attendance leaders for 2022:

School; average attendance