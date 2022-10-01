A look at the Northern Kentucky high school soccer postseason

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association high school soccer postseason begins Sunday. Here are five storylines to look for:

Covington Catholic starts tough run to another state final

Covington Catholic is 8-10-1 with a brutal schedule that includes losses to some of Kentucky and Cincinnati’s top teams. The Colonels had a losing record last year Entering the postseason (6-8-5) before winning eight in a row to reach the state final, where they lost to Dunbar, 2-1.

Covington Catholic's Aiden Leach (21) heads the ball with pressure from Highlands' Adarsh ​​Khullar (27) and Peyton Helminiak (16). Reigning Ninth Region CovCath aims for another title with Highlands one of the top challengers.

CovCath is led by Joey Planicka with eight goals. The Colonels are favored to win the 35th District Tournament, and the schedule will get tougher in the Ninth Region Tournament. Cooper (12-1-3), Dixie Heights (13-2-3), Ryle (12-3-2), Highlands (10-4-3) and Newport Central Catholic (13-3-2) have all had outstanding seasons. Cooper, Ryle and Dixie have beaten CovCath this year. CovCath beat Highlands and did not play NewCath.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button