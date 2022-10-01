A look at the Northern Kentucky high school soccer postseason

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association high school soccer postseason begins Sunday. Here are five storylines to look for:

Covington Catholic starts tough run to another state final

Covington Catholic is 8-10-1 with a brutal schedule that includes losses to some of Kentucky and Cincinnati’s top teams. The Colonels had a losing record last year Entering the postseason (6-8-5) before winning eight in a row to reach the state final, where they lost to Dunbar, 2-1.

CovCath is led by Joey Planicka with eight goals. The Colonels are favored to win the 35th District Tournament, and the schedule will get tougher in the Ninth Region Tournament. Cooper (12-1-3), Dixie Heights (13-2-3), Ryle (12-3-2), Highlands (10-4-3) and Newport Central Catholic (13-3-2) have all had outstanding seasons. Cooper, Ryle and Dixie have beaten CovCath this year. CovCath beat Highlands and did not play NewCath.

High school soccer:Entering the season’s final stretch, who are Southwest Ohio’s soccer statistical leaders?

Notre Dame Academy begins state title defense

While not nearly as dominant as they were last season in winning the state championship, which was a very difficult task, the Notre Dame Academy Pandas are still the team to beat in the Ninth Region. But their rivals are closer this season.

Notre Dame is 13-3-2 this year, 8-0 against Ninth Region foes. Three of those wins are one-goal decisions. NDA beat Highlands 4-3 in a rematch of last year’s Ninth Region final. NDA also has 1-0 wins over Dixie Heights (9-7-3) and Conner (12-7-2).

The losses have been to two Louisville powers and one of Indiana’s top teams. That includes a 3-0 loss to South Oldham, last year’s state runner-up, which is 15-1 this season. The Pandas also tied reigning 10th Region Champion Campbell County, 1-1.

High school soccer:Who is on top of the Week 6 boys, girls high school soccer coaches poll?

The Pandas have had some key injuries, most notably to senior Abby Unkraut, a University of Georgia commit, who was injured two games into the season. Senior Ellie Greenwell has led the offense with 10 goals and 18 assists, and Riley Robertson has 10 goals. The Pandas have remained solid on defense, allowing only 15 goals all season.

In district play, Notre Dame has beaten Holy Cross 4-0 and Beechwood 4-1 and plays Holmes in the semifinals.

Top elimination games on the Slate

The district tournaments allow the Champion to add a Championship award to their Trophy cases. But they can also help give the Champion a better matchup in the regional quarterfinals. Both Finalists move on to the regional tournament, and some quality teams won’t advance to the regional. Here is a look at some of the top elimination games coming up:

Boys soccer: The 32nd District will have a key Grudge match when Walton-Verona (11-6-3) plays Simon Kenton (6-7-4) in Monday night’s semifinals at Grant County. Walton-Verona won 4-3 on Aug. 30. The Bearcats are led by Arif Ceylan, who has a school record 27 goals this season along with eight assists. Dominick Dornbusch leads Simon Kenton with 13 goals. Four of Simon Kenton’s losses are to Ninth Region contenders and the Pioneers recently drew with reigning state runner-up Covington Catholic 1-1.

‘We’re a very gritty team’:Oak Hills girls soccer has its sights set on a GMC title

In the 33rd, Cooper comes in with the best record in the Ninth Region, 12-1-3. But that loss was costly, coming to Ryle (12-3-2), and forces the Jaguars into a grudge match with Conner (8-6-3) at 5 pm Sunday at Boone County. Cooper beat Conner 2-0 on Sept. 15.

Adam Morris leads Cooper with 17 goals and nine assists. The Jaguars have allowed only 13 goals all season.

Beechwood and Holy Cross will have a tough match in the 35th District semifinals. Beechwood won 1-0 in Latonia on Sept. 1.

High school soccer:Milford, Cincinnati Country Day girls Tops in state soccer polls

Campbell County (8-8-2) and Scott (7-10-2) will meet in the 37thth District semifinals after Scott won 4-3 in overtime Sept. 22. Campbell won last year after Scott won in the regular season.

Girls soccer: Walton-Verona will play Grant County in Monday’s 32nd District semifinals. Walton-Verona won 3-0 in Dry Ridge Sept. 19. The Bearcats, 14-4-1, are led by Campbell Christy with 21 goals and 14 assists. Emma Landrum has 15 goals and 11 assists. Simon Kenton, 11-4-4 overall, has the top seed in the 32nd and is led by Campbell Ruble with 22 goals.

In the 33rdrd, Cooper (12-4-1) will face Ryle (4-10-2) Monday at 5:30 pm at Boone County. The teams did not play this season. Ryle was 0-2 in district play this year, but it is the battle of Union. Maleah Alexander leads Cooper with 19 goals and 13 assists. Cadence Flamm has 12 goals and four other players have eight or more as the Jaguars lead the Ninth Region with 84 total goals.

In the 35th, Holy Cross (11-5-3) and Beechwood (9-5-3) have had a spirited rivalry on the soccer pitch and will likely have a fierce game in the district semifinals. Beechwood won 2-0 on Aug. 27.

‘It lives in my head.’Dixie Heights boys soccer ready for another run at a regional title

Holy Cross is led by Rylee Veneman with 18 goals and nine assists, Ivy Hoffman with 17 goals and 10 assists, and Sydney Quercioli with eight and 10.

Campbell County girls begin regional title defense

Campbell County is aiming for a 10th Region Championship for the second-straight year. The Camels are 9-3-7, including 4-0-1 against 10th Region foes. Campbell has a 3-0 win and a 1-1 draw against George Rogers Clark, which is 12-3-2. Campbell also has a 2-1 win over archrival district foe Bishop Brossart (9-7-3).

The Camels are led by senior Ruby Dunlevy, an Eastern Kentucky University commit who was an all-state honoree last season. She has 17 goals and nine assists. Jozie Holmes has 11 goals and six assists. The Camels, with veteran Morgan Rawe as keeper, have allowed only 20 goals.

Kentucky high school boys soccer:Local stat leaders at midseason

Campbell will play his 37th District semifinals against Calvary Christian, who fell victim to the Camels 12-0 Sept. 17. Campbell followed up that game with a 1-1 draw with reigning state Champion Notre Dame, Avenging two lopsided losses last year.

Bishop Brossart boys aim for 10th Region title

Bishop Brossart will begin its run at a 10th Region title by playing Calvary Christian in the 37thth District semifinals.

Cincinnati high school sports:Scores Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Brossart, 10-4-2, lost 3-1 to Montgomery County (11-9) this season and has a win and a draw against George Rogers Clark (9-4-6) in 10th Region play. Tyler Smith leads Brossart with 12 goals and 10 assists. Campbell and Scott will look to make a run, too.