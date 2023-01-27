A look at the NBA All-Star Game jerseys

With the NBA All-Star Game less than a month away, the league has announced the starters and jerseys for the contest in Salt Lake City.

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) are the Western Conference starters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) are the Eastern Conference starters, the NBA announced on Thursday.

Mitchell, the former Jazzman, was voted an All-Star starter for the first time in his career. This year marks Mitchell’s fourth overall All-Star appearance.

Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen was not voted a starter, but has a great chance to get into the All-Star Game as a reserve, which is voted on by NBA head coaches and will be announced on Feb. 2.

James and Antetokounmpo will be the Captains and will select their teams 30 minutes before tip-off in a new All-Star draft format.

The jerseys for the 2023 All-Star game were also revealed on TNT.

The two All-Star jerseys are a red, orange and yellow gradient jersey, which is reminiscent of Utah’s Southern Utah city edition uniforms, and a blue and black gradient jersey.

“The uniforms feature colorways that pay homage to the landscapes of Northern and Southern Utah. The five stars on the shorts are aligned in formation of Utah’s five national parks,” the TNT broadcast explained.

The NBA All-Star Game tips off at 6 pm MST on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.