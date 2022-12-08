A look at KHSAA football realignment; Is your school changing classes?

Four years ago when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association was going through the realignment process for football, Central High School Athletic director Ryan Bringhurst faced a tough decision.

One option was staying in Class 3A, where the Yellow Jackets had won six state championships from 2007-18. But Bringhurst also knew Central would likely be in a district with Christian Academy and DeSales, who were moving up from Class 2A and had both recently won state titles in that class.

So Bringhurst made the tough decision to play up to Class 4A for the 2019-22 seasons.

“Only one of us and CAL and DeSales was going to make it to the third round of the playoffs, no matter which way you cut it,” Bringhurst said, noting the since-changed playoff system in which teams from the same district played each other in the first two rounds. “There was a strategic consideration around, ‘What gives you the best opportunity to advance in the playoffs?'”

Bringhurst and his fellow Athletic directors are going through the same process this week after the KHSAA released alignment projections for the 2023-26 seasons Monday.

It’s only the first step in a process that may not be completed until February, but speculation is rampant, as approximately 25% of the state’s schools could be changing classes.

It was a Centurion Celebration as CAL senior Philip Russell holds up the 3A KHSAA football semifinal winning Trophy after the team defeated Ashland Friday night in Louisville. The Centurions easily won 50-7 to advance to the state championship game. Nov. 25, 2022.

Athletic directors must consider several factors when deciding to stay in their current class or request to play up: Which class offers the best chance at winning? Will switching classes mean more or less travel for district games? Will changing districts help financially when it comes to ticket sales?

During the last realignment, Central was one of just seven schools that requested to play up, joining Trimble County, Boyle County, East Jessamine, Highlands, Western and Barren County.

