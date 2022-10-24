A look at IU basketball’s main recruiting prospects in the class of 2024 – The Daily Hoosier

With activity in the class of 2023 tapering off, it’s time to dial-in on who the IU basketball program is making serious progress with in the high school junior class.

So far, the Indiana staff has cast a relatively wide net with the class of 2024 when compared to recent years, so there are a lot of names to track.

A so-called hot board, ranking every prospect in the class by perceived mutual interest is a bit of a fool’s errand. With things changing by the minute in the recruiting world, a hot board can quickly become obsolete. But IU does appear to have a main list of prospects we can track.

Also a bit of a tall task — projecting who will actually be on the IU roster by 2024-25 in this era of early NBA Draft entries and the transfer portal.

But it is still helpful to Juxtapose prospects with roster needs, so here is who, based on eligibility, at least could be on IU’s roster in two years: Jalen Hood-Schifino (PG), Anthony Leal (SG), Malik Reneau (PF ), Kaleb Banks (F), CJ Gunn (SG), Jordan Geronimo (F), Trey Galloway (SG), Logan Duncomb (C), Tamar Bates (SG), Gabe Cupps (PG), Jakai Newton (SG).

With all of that in mind, here are the main players to watch in the class of 2024.

MAIN GROUP (in alphabetical order)

Flory Bidunga, 5-star centre: It could be a stretch to put Bidunga in the main group. Some think he already knows where he’s going, and new programs entering the mix like Kentucky only make the climb steeper. But Indiana is pushing. They sent the entire staff to his school last month, and then hosted the 6-foot-10 Kokomo HS product for a couple days on Hoosier Hysteria weekend.

Raleigh Burgess, 3-star power forward: Burgess has been on the IU campus multiple times going back to last season and as recently as Hoosier Hysteria. When it comes to the Cincinnati, Ohio and Indiana Elite AAU product, there is real interest on both sides. The 6-foot-10 stretch-four hasn't named a top group, but it seems clear IU is in the mix.

Dylan Harper, 5-star combo guard: The younger brother of former Rutgers star Ron Harper, Jr., Dylan is enjoying a recruitment involving the top programs. They took a visit to Duke over the weekend. The IU staff led by Assistant Yasir Rosemond has been out to his school on multiple occasions this fall, showing they believe they can contend. If the Hoosiers get the 6-foot-5 scorer on campus for a visit, this one could get interesting.

Jesse McCulloch, 4-star power forward: The 6-foot-9 Cleveland, Ohio product was offered by IU over the summer and recently visited Bloomington. The 16u teammate of Indy Heat in-state products Jalen Haralson and Trent Sisley is rising fast and Indiana can likely be a legitimate contender if they push. 247Sports Composite rank: No. 91 | Key schools: Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Michigan | See also: Indiana offers McCulloch

Liam McNeeley, 5-star small forward: Indiana was one of the Montverde point forward's first official visits last month, and the IU staff continues to push. The 6-foot-7 McNeeley is on the radar of all the top high majors. And after playing up a year for AAU and developing at Montverde for two years, the Texas product is only going to get better. Expect a major battle.

Jaeden Mustaf, 4-star combo guard: IU is pushing hard here and there's been talk of the 6-foot-5 Washington DC area product taking a visit to IU. He's another one where, if the visit happens, the Hoosiers have a legitimate shot. Meanwhile Assistant Coach Kenya Hunter has made multiple trips to visit Mustaf, signaling this is a recruitment worth their investment of time. 247Sports Composite rank: No. 35 | Key schools: Florida State, Georgetown, Maryland | See also: Mustaf likely to visit

Asa Newell, 5-star power forward: Another Montverde product, Newell just made his second visit to IU, this time an official visit over the weekend. The 6-foot-10 Florida power forward is another high-end Talent who will end up with his choice of top programs. Indiana appears poised to stay in the hunt for the long haul.

Rakease Passmore, 4-star shooting guard: Indiana just got involved, but already they've got Passmore coming up to Bloomington for an official visit next month. His combination of athleticism and shooting ability is intriguing, and that interest clearly runs both ways.

Jonathan Powell, 4-star shooting guard: Powell made his second stop in Bloomington for Hoosier Hysteria a couple weeks ago. It was his third visit if you count his playing with his Centerville (Ohio) high school Squad along with teammate and IU 2023 commit Gabe Cupps at the June IU team camp. The dynamic with Cupps should keep Indiana in the conversation, and it will be interesting to see how well the duo plays together this season. 247Sports Composite rank: No. 98 | Key schools: Ohio State, Michigan State, Illinois | See also: Powell enjoys IU visit

Derik Queen, 5-star power forward: The Washington DC area and Montverde Academy product has been in for an official visit to IU and just finished one at Maryland. While there have been reclassification rumors, he says that isn't happening. IU appears to be in the top group, but it will be interesting to see how much his recruitment develops if he posts a big season with Montverde. 247Sports Composite rank: No. 22 | Key schools: Maryland, Arizona, Auburn | See also: Queen is IU, next steps

The Washington DC area and Montverde Academy product has been in for an official visit to IU and just finished one at Maryland. While there have been reclassification rumors, he says that isn’t happening. IU appears to be in the top group, but it will be interesting to see how much his recruitment develops if he posts a big season with Montverde. Caleb Williams, 3-star small forward: Williams took an official visit to IU a couple of weeks ago, and IU appears to be one of his top schools. The 6-foot-7 shooter is from the Washington DC area and plays for Team Takeover for AAU basketball.

ALSO ON THE BOARD

Newer prospects, things could develop —

Tyler Betsey – wing

Naas Cunningham – wing

Somto Cyril – center

Gicarri Harris – guard

Dink Pate – wing

Still out there —

Boogie Fland – guard

William Jobe – forward

Paul McNeil – wing

Yves Missi – center

Derrion Reid – wing

Khani Rooths – forward

Aiden Sherrill – forward

Bryson Tucker – wing

OFF THE BOARD

Cooper Koch committed to Iowa

James Brown, Jr. did not include IU in his top group

