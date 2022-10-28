A look at Grand Ledge, Brighton’s football playoff opponent

There is no secret to Grand Ledge’s offense.

Senior quarterback Shawn Foster has evolved into Plan A, B and C for the Comets in recent games, relying on his speed to gain huge chunks of yards on the ground.

Knowing what’s coming, however, doesn’t make it easier for opposing defenses to scheme against the Comets.

They put teams on notice by rushing for 396 yards and seven touchdowns on 27 carries against DeWitt on Sept. 30.

Foster followed that by running for 174 yards and three touchdowns against Lapeer and 243 yards and three touchdowns against East Lansing.

It’s not as if he was padding his stats against lower-level teams. All three teams he lit up are playing in the state Playoffs this week.

The next quality defense in his way is Brighton, which will host Grand Ledge in a first-round Division 1 game at 7 pm Friday.

“Shawn has done an excellent job,” Grand Ledge Coach Joe Brya said. “He’s an outstanding leader for our entire program. I can’t say enough about the work he put in during the offseason. He’s obviously, a special playmaker when he has the ball in his hands.”

Foster, who has given a verbal commitment to Grand Valley State University as a wide receiver, saw his role elevated as the season went on. He had only one 100-yard rushing performance in the first five games before exploding in the last three. The Comets won a forfeit against Okemos along the way.

“First of all, he’s got great speed and agility,” Brya said. “He’s so difficult to bring down. He also gives us the ability to put pressure on defenses as a passing and running threat. Especially in modern football, you need that from the quarterback position. It’s different than when I played. To have the run-pass Threat is huge.”

For the season, Foster is averaging 8.1 yards per carry with 1,101 yards and 17 touchdowns on 136 carries. As a passer, he’s 30-for-53 for 688 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. They haven’t played quarterback since fifth grade.

“He’s really dangerous on the ground,” Brighton Coach Brian Lemon said. “He’s tough to stop. He does a pretty good job in the air, as far as getting the ball to those big receivers of theirs.”

Besides Foster, receiver Teddy Williams is a big-play threat who will challenge Brighton’s secondary. He has only 15 catches this season, but he averages 34.9 yards per catch and has scored five times.

The Comets’ only losses in a 7-2 season were 14-6 to Holt, which will host Hartland Friday night, and 42-28 to Lapeer.

Brighton’s only loss was a 42-7 decision last Saturday against Defending state Champion Belleville.

“Brighton is an outstanding program,” Brya said. “Just watching film in preparation for Friday night, I’m really impressed with their size and speed. You can tell their players did a great job with strength and conditioning.

“Defensively, they’re probably the best defense we play this year. They look very good, very tough up front. Offensively, they’re a tough challenge for our defense. They’re very creative on offense with formations and throwing a lot of different plays at you. We’ve got a tough challenge.”

