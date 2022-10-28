A look at Grand Ledge, Brighton’s football playoff opponent

There is no secret to Grand Ledge’s offense.

Senior quarterback Shawn Foster has evolved into Plan A, B and C for the Comets in recent games, relying on his speed to gain huge chunks of yards on the ground.

Knowing what’s coming, however, doesn’t make it easier for opposing defenses to scheme against the Comets.

They put teams on notice by rushing for 396 yards and seven touchdowns on 27 carries against DeWitt on Sept. 30.

Foster followed that by running for 174 yards and three touchdowns against Lapeer and 243 yards and three touchdowns against East Lansing.

It’s not as if he was padding his stats against lower-level teams. All three teams he lit up are playing in the state Playoffs this week.

Teddy Williams is Grand Ledge's big-play threat in the passing game.

The next quality defense in his way is Brighton, which will host Grand Ledge in a first-round Division 1 game at 7 pm Friday.

“Shawn has done an excellent job,” Grand Ledge Coach Joe Brya said. “He’s an outstanding leader for our entire program. I can’t say enough about the work he put in during the offseason. He’s obviously, a special playmaker when he has the ball in his hands.”

