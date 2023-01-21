A look at Georgia football’s receivers for the 2023 season
Georgia’s wide receiver room will look awfully different in 2023 than it did during the Bulldogs’ back-to-back title runs.
To date, UGA has seen three contributors at the position leave the program, after AD Mitchell and Dominick Blaylock entered the transfer portal and Kearis Jackson declared for the NFL draft.
But Georgia was active in the transfer portal, plus had a couple of receivers announce that they’ll be returning to Athens for the 2023 season.
With Stetson Bennett officially out of eligibility, there will be a different guy getting these receivers the ball next season. Who that will be remains to be seen, but here’s a look at who will be on the receiving end of those passes in 2023:
Brock Bowers (Tight end, but did you really expect me to leave him off?)
This is a list of wide receivers, but leaving Brock Bowers off of this list would be crazy.
2022 stats: 63 catches, 942 yards, 10 total touchdowns
Ladd McConkey
2022 stats: 58 catches, 762 yards, 9 total touchdowns
RaRa Thomas (transfer from Mississippi State)
2022 stats: 44 catches, 626 yards, 7 touchdowns
Dominic Lovett (transfer from Missouri)
2022 stats: 56 catches, 846 yards, 3 touchdowns
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
2022 stats: 29 catches, 337 yards, 2 touchdowns
Dillon Bell
2022 stats: 20 catches, 180 yards, 3 touchdowns
