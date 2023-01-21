A look at Georgia football’s receivers for the 2023 season

Georgia’s wide receiver room will look awfully different in 2023 than it did during the Bulldogs’ back-to-back title runs.

To date, UGA has seen three contributors at the position leave the program, after AD Mitchell and Dominick Blaylock entered the transfer portal and Kearis Jackson declared for the NFL draft.

But Georgia was active in the transfer portal, plus had a couple of receivers announce that they’ll be returning to Athens for the 2023 season.

With Stetson Bennett officially out of eligibility, there will be a different guy getting these receivers the ball next season. Who that will be remains to be seen, but here’s a look at who will be on the receiving end of those passes in 2023: