A look at Florida men’s basketball’s conference schedule
After a 7-5 start to the 2022-23 men’s basketball season, the Florida Gators are ready to tackle the conference schedule.
The Gators are clearly in a rebuilding year under new head Coach Todd Golden and things haven’t gone great against Quadrant 1 and 2 opponents so far. Almost half of the SEC is ranked in the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, and Missouri is making a push to break into the rankings.
Florida won’t have an easy go against most of the conference, but the Gators do have a chance to establish themselves as a middle-of-the-pack team. The team will also get a chance to go up against its former head coach, Mike White, who made the move to Georgia over the offseason. His return to Gainesville is on Jan. 7 and should be one of the more highly-anticipated games of the year.
Here’s a look at Florida’s conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.
December 28: at Auburn Tigers
All-time record: 82-88
Jan. 4: vs. Texas A&M Aggies
All-time record: 9-6
Jan. 7: vs. Georgia Bulldogs
All-time record: 119-100
Jan. 10: at LSU Tigers
All-time record: 49-66
Jan. 14: vs. Missouri Tigers
All-time record: 8-6
Jan. 18: at Texas A&M Aggies
All-time record: 9-6
Jan. 21: at Mississippi State Bulldogs
All-time record: 65-52
Jan. 25: vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
All-time record: 47-28
February 1: vs. Tennessee Volunteers
All-time record: 58-79
February 4: at Kentucky Wildcats
All-time record: 41-106
February 8: at Alabama Crimson Tide
All-time record: 70-75
February 11: vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
All-time record: 73-70
February 15: vs. Ole Miss Rebels
All-time record: 69-46
February 18: at Arkansas Razorbacks
All-time record: 26-14
February 22: vs. Kentucky Wildcats
All-time record: 41-106
February 25: at Vanderbilt Commodores
All-time record: 73-70
February 28: at Georgia Bulldogs
All-time record: 119-100
March 4: vs. LSU Tigers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY SportsAll-time record: 49-66
