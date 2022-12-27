A look at Florida men’s basketball’s conference schedule

After a 7-5 start to the 2022-23 men’s basketball season, the Florida Gators are ready to tackle the conference schedule.

The Gators are clearly in a rebuilding year under new head Coach Todd Golden and things haven’t gone great against Quadrant 1 and 2 opponents so far. Almost half of the SEC is ranked in the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, and Missouri is making a push to break into the rankings.

Florida won’t have an easy go against most of the conference, but the Gators do have a chance to establish themselves as a middle-of-the-pack team. The team will also get a chance to go up against its former head coach, Mike White, who made the move to Georgia over the offseason. His return to Gainesville is on Jan. 7 and should be one of the more highly-anticipated games of the year.

Here’s a look at Florida’s conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.

December 28: at Auburn Tigers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 82-88

Jan. 4: vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 9-6

Jan. 7: vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 119-100

Jan. 10: at LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 49-66

Jan. 14: vs. Missouri Tigers

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 8-6

Jan. 18: at Texas A&M Aggies

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 9-6

Jan. 21: at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 65-52

Jan. 25: vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 47-28

February 1: vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 58-79

February 4: at Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 41-106

February 8: at Alabama Crimson Tide

Will McLelland / USA TODAY NETWORK

All-time record: 70-75

February 11: vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 73-70

February 15: vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 69-46

February 18: at Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 26-14

February 22: vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 41-106

February 25: at Vanderbilt Commodores

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 73-70

February 28: at Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 119-100

March 4: vs. LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY SportsAll-time record: 49-66

