A look at every transfer Wisconsin football has landed in the Luke Fickell era

It’s been a busy transfer Portal season for Wisconsin football’s new staff as the Badgers attempt to rebuild the roster for 2023.

The overhaul of Wisconsin’s coaching staff has led to an overhaul of the roster, most notably the quarterback room. New Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo has helped to reshape the Wisconsin Offensive philosophy, and with it has come reinforcements at quarterback and wide receiver.

In total, the Badgers have landed 13 players from the Portal, including three former four-star quarterbacks. Wisconsin also landed their highest-rated wide receiver in program history.

Here is a look at every player Wisconsin has Landed out of the transfer Portal during the 2023 cycle:

Wide Receiver Bryson Green

Previous school: Oklahoma State

As a recruit: Consensus three-star in the class of 2021

Wide Receiver CJ Williams

Previous school: USC

As a recruit: Consensus four-star Recruit in the class of 2022, Wisconsin’s highest-rated wide receiver in the modern recruiting era

Wide Receiver Quincy Burroughs

Previous school: Cincinnati

As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2022

Wide Receiver Will Pauling

Previous school: Cincinnati

As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2020

Kicker Nathaniel Vakos

Previous school: Ohio

As a recruit: class of 2022

Quarterback Braedyn Locke

Previous school: Mississippi State

As a recruit: Consensus four-star Recruit in the class of 2022

Edge Jeff Pietrowski

Previous school: Michigan State

As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2020

Offensive Lineman Jake Renfro

Previous school: Cincinnati

As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2020

Offensive Tackle Joe Huber

Previous school: Cincinnati

As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2020

Edge Darian Varner

Previous school: Temple

As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2020

Safety Jason Maitre

Previous school: Boston College

Story continues

As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2018

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai

Oct 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws downfield during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Previous school: SMU

As a recruit: Consensus four-star Recruit in the class of 2018

Quarterback Nick Evers

Previous school: Oklahoma

As a recruit: Consensus four-star Recruit in the class of 2022

Story Originally appeared on Badgers Wire