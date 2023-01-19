A look at every transfer Wisconsin football has landed in the Luke Fickell era
It’s been a busy transfer Portal season for Wisconsin football’s new staff as the Badgers attempt to rebuild the roster for 2023.
The overhaul of Wisconsin’s coaching staff has led to an overhaul of the roster, most notably the quarterback room. New Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo has helped to reshape the Wisconsin Offensive philosophy, and with it has come reinforcements at quarterback and wide receiver.
In total, the Badgers have landed 13 players from the Portal, including three former four-star quarterbacks. Wisconsin also landed their highest-rated wide receiver in program history.
Here is a look at every player Wisconsin has Landed out of the transfer Portal during the 2023 cycle:
Wide Receiver Bryson Green
Previous school: Oklahoma State
As a recruit: Consensus three-star in the class of 2021
Wide Receiver CJ Williams
Previous school: USC
As a recruit: Consensus four-star Recruit in the class of 2022, Wisconsin’s highest-rated wide receiver in the modern recruiting era
Wide Receiver Quincy Burroughs
Previous school: Cincinnati
As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2022
Wide Receiver Will Pauling
Previous school: Cincinnati
As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2020
Kicker Nathaniel Vakos
Previous school: Ohio
As a recruit: class of 2022
Quarterback Braedyn Locke
Previous school: Mississippi State
As a recruit: Consensus four-star Recruit in the class of 2022
Edge Jeff Pietrowski
Previous school: Michigan State
As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2020
Offensive Lineman Jake Renfro
Previous school: Cincinnati
As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2020
Offensive Tackle Joe Huber
Previous school: Cincinnati
As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2020
Edge Darian Varner
Previous school: Temple
As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2020
Safety Jason Maitre
Previous school: Boston College
As a recruit: Consensus three-star Recruit in the class of 2018
Quarterback Tanner Mordecai
Oct 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws downfield during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Previous school: SMU
As a recruit: Consensus four-star Recruit in the class of 2018
Quarterback Nick Evers
Previous school: Oklahoma
As a recruit: Consensus four-star Recruit in the class of 2022
Story Originally appeared on Badgers Wire