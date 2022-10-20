A Look At Drôle de Monsieur x Monaco x Kappa

By now, it’s clear to us all that football and fashion’s crossover is not stopping anytime soon. With the likes of Daily Paper connecting with Ajax, Off-White™ becoming the new Style and Culture Curator for AC Milan, and even London-based Soho Yacht Club styling Chelsea’s latest third kit, the Synergy between the two industries is there for all to see — but it needs to be careful of becoming too saturated. But with this in mind, Drôle de Monsieur has just presented a new collaboration with French side AS Monaco and Kappa for a new collection of football-ready garments that are anything but saturation.

The collection looks to reinterpret official game jerseys alongside a batch of off-field apparel — all of which designed as an ode to the French Riviera and its tranquil surroundings. Collection Highlights come in the form of the new football jersey that is coated in a golden hue and complemented by blue, brown and beige diamond details on the bottom half of the shirt. However, the Diamonds don’t stop there: take a look at the smaller and subtle diamond-shaped print throughout the jersey that is complemented by the blue tailored detailing on the sleeve cuffs. Other stand-outs are the matching football shorts that come with a pre-match zip-up jacket and co-branded football.

You can take a closer look at the Drôle de Monsieur x Kappa x AS Monaco Collaboration above and you will be able to see it IRL for the first time when AS Monaco take on LOSC Lille on October 23 at 8:45 CEST. The collection is also available for purchase on the official Drôle de Monsieur website now.

In other news, take a look at NOAH’s new cycling collection.