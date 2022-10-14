A look at Defining Moments

Title IX, gaining women the right to equal opportunity in sports, was signed into law in 1972. To commemorate the 50-year anniversary, the Lansing State Journal is highlighting all 12 Women’s sports at Michigan State in a series of articles throughout fall 2022.

There have been only six head coaches in the 50 years since the Michigan State volleyball program began in 1972. Coaches such as Annelies Knoppers, Chuck Erbe and Cathy George were prominent in elevating the program to a national level.

There are four former Michigan State volleyball players who have been inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame – Dana Cooke, Valerie Sterk Kemper, Diane Spoelstra and Jenna Wrobel.

