A look at Auburn Football’s recent history with Mississippi State
The first game of the Carnell Williams era kicks off Saturday night at 6:30 pm CT against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Saturday’s game will mark the 96th time that Auburn and Mississippi State have met on the gridiron, Auburn has won 62 games in the series, losing just 30 times to Mississippi State, with three ties.
Despite the dominance by Auburn in the series, Mississippi State has made the series interesting over the last ten seasons. Since 2012, the series is tied 5-5. Auburn has won three of the last five meetings.
Some aspects which have led to the neck-and-neck stretch include Auburn’s abysmal 2012 season, which took a full 180-degree turn the following season when Auburn ended their season by playing for the Bowl Championship Series National Championship. Mississippi State also had a great stretch with quarterback Dak Prescott in the mid-2010s.
Here is a look back at the last ten games in the Auburn-Mississippi State series ahead of Saturday’s game.
Nov. 13, 2021- Mississippi State 43 Auburn 34
Much like the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Auburn blew a 28-3 lead to Mississippi State.
Down 28-3, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw six touchdown passes over the final 31:55 to mount a massive comeback. Rogers threw for 415 yards while Auburn quarterback Bo Nix threw for 377 yards.
December 12, 2020- Auburn 24 Mississippi State 10
This game was supposed to be played earlier in the season, but due to issues regarding COVID, the game was pushed to December.
Both teams traded field goals until the 4th quarter when Bo Nix scored two touchdowns to help push Auburn to a win.
The game was historic, as Gus Malzahn was relieved of his duties after this game. The Malzahn era ended with a win and a 6-4 record against an all-SEC schedule.
Sept. 23, 2019- Auburn 56 Mississippi State 23
Auburn dominated the game from the beginning and did not let up.
The Tigers led 42-9 at Halftime and cruised to a big win. Bo Nix completed 16-of-21 passes for 335 yards and two scores, while Boobie Whitlow rushed for 55 yards and three touchdowns.
October 6, 2018- Mississippi State 23 Auburn 9
Despite a 214-yard passing performance from Jarrett Stidham, the Tigers were held out of the endzone in this game.
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald did most of his damage on the ground, rushing for 195 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his 69 passing yards.
Sept. 30, 2017- Auburn 49 Mississippi State 10
Auburn put on an Offensive Clinic in its’ game with Mississippi State in 2017.
Quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns while Kerryon Johnson rushed for 116 yards and three scores in the win.
October 8, 2016- Auburn 38 Mississippi State 14
Auburn’s win over Mississippi State was in the middle of a six-game winning streak for Auburn, and they dominated the game from the beginning.
Auburn led 35-0 at Halftime and limited the Bulldogs to two second-half touchdowns in the win.
Running back Kam Pettway rushed for three touchdowns and 169 yards while Sean White threw for 204 yards in the game.
Sept. 26, 2015- Mississippi State 17 Auburn 9
Mississippi State jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 2nd quarter. Although Auburn slowed down the Bulldogs after the early lead, they were not able to counter with touchdowns of their own.
Daniel Carlson booted three field goals, but it would not be enough to overcome the early deficit. The Bulldogs left Auburn with their second-straight win in the series.
October 11, 2014- Mississippi State 38 Auburn 23
In what was the first of two “playoff games” against programs from Mississippi, Auburn traveled to Starkville as the No. 2 team in the country to face No. 3 Mississippi State.
The red-hot Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in just seven minutes of game time, and never looked back.
Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott accumulated 367 all-purpose yards while scoring three touchdowns. Auburn’s Nick Marshall rushed for 100 yards and threw for 209 more.
Sept. 14, 2013- Auburn 24 Mississippi State 20
After a tough 3-9 campaign in 2012, Auburn’s “revenge tour” kicked off by beating Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Trailing by three points with 10 seconds remaining in the game, quarterback Nick Marshall tossed a pass to CJ Uzomah, who made the catch in the back of the endzone while in double coverage to give Auburn the 24-20 lead, and ultimately the win.
Sept. 8, 2012- Mississippi State 28 Auburn 10
Auburn dropped their second-straight contest to open the 2012 season to Mississippi State.
Onterrio McCalebb gave the Tigers the 10-7 lead to open the 3rd quarter on a 100-yard kickoff return. However, the Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points in the 2nd half to win the game.
