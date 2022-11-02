A look at Auburn Football’s recent history with Mississippi State

The first game of the Carnell Williams era kicks off Saturday night at 6:30 pm CT against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Saturday’s game will mark the 96th time that Auburn and Mississippi State have met on the gridiron, Auburn has won 62 games in the series, losing just 30 times to Mississippi State, with three ties.

Despite the dominance by Auburn in the series, Mississippi State has made the series interesting over the last ten seasons. Since 2012, the series is tied 5-5. Auburn has won three of the last five meetings.

Some aspects which have led to the neck-and-neck stretch include Auburn’s abysmal 2012 season, which took a full 180-degree turn the following season when Auburn ended their season by playing for the Bowl Championship Series National Championship. Mississippi State also had a great stretch with quarterback Dak Prescott in the mid-2010s.

Here is a look back at the last ten games in the Auburn-Mississippi State series ahead of Saturday’s game.